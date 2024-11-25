Somalia: Jubaland Holds Presidential Election Amidst Tensions With Somali Government

25 November 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Kismayo, Somalia — The semi-autonomous region of Jubaland in southern Somalia conducted its presidential election on Monday, amidst ongoing political tensions with the central government in Mogadishu.

Incumbent President Ahmed Madobe is seeking re-election, facing three other candidates in what has been described as an indirect election process, defying the federal push for a one-person, one-vote system.

The election in Kismayo, the regional capital, has stirred controversy due to disagreements over the electoral process and the legitimacy of the vote.

Security was tight as the electoral commission prepared for the vote, with local and international observers present. The outcome of this election could further strain the relationship between Jubaland and the federal government, which has expressed concerns over the method of election used by the region.

The results of this election are anticipated to have significant implications for regional stability, security, and the broader political landscape in Somalia.

