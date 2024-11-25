Zimbabwe Power Company Says Nationwide Blackout Caused By System Disturbance

The Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) responsible for operating the nation's power facilities has said the nationwide blackout experienced Sunday night was a result of a "system disturbance".

A major power outage affected the whole country with power restored Monday morning in some areas.

Zimbabweans are enduring 18-hour blackouts due to the El Nino-induced drought that has depressed hydropower generation at Kariba Dam. This has been worsened by frequent breakdowns of outdated equipment at Hwange Power Station.

"We regret to advise our valued customers that the national grid experienced a system disturbance last night resulting in a system blackout. Our Engineers reacted and began the restoration process.

"We are happy to advise that as of this morning, most of the load centres have been picked countrywide. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused," read ZPC's statement.

The system disturbance also affected Zambia. In a statement, ZESCO Acting Managing Director Justin Loongo said, "The Corporation is working diligently to resolve the unplanned outage and power supply restoration is underway. ZESCO will keep the country updated on this unforeseen development."