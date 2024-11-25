Sudan: 'Sexual Violence Used Systematically As Weapon of War in Sudan' - Swedish Envoy

"Sudanese women, you are not alone." In a video message on the eve of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women today, Anna Block Mazoyer, Swedish Ambassador and Special Envoy to Sudan, has commended the women of Sudan for their resilience and strength, and assures that "the Swedish government and many others in the international community stand in solidarity with you..."

In a statement to coincide with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on November 25*, which will mark the launch of the UNiTE campaign, an initiative of 16 days of activism to end all violence against women, the Swedish Ambassador and Special Envoy to Sudan, Anna Block Mazoyer, has assured the women of Sudan - who have been bearing the brunt of the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe - that "the Swedish government and many others in the international community stand in solidarity with you..."

"I would like to shed some light on the suffering of women in Sudan because of the conflict that has been ongoing there since April 2023," Ambassador Block Mazoyer says. "The reports on Sudan indicate that sexual violence is being used systematically as a weapon of war. I have personally listened to the first-hand accounts from the survivors of sexual violence.

"The survivors are being punished multiple times, firstly when assaulted, secondly when struggling to access health and medical services, and thirdly when they are being silenced for fear of long lasting stigma, threats from perpetrators, and disbelief from the Community," she laments.

"This is my message to Sudanese women: You are not alone. The Swedish Government and many others in the international community stand in solidarity with you, including by our financial support to UNFPA and other UN agencies for helping victims.

"I want to acknowledge and commend all women in Sudan for your incredible resilience and strength. Despite enduring the displacement, sexual violence, and constant threats to your safety and well-being, you continue to survive and inspire. Your courage in the face of adversity is a testament to your unwavering spirit," Block Mazoyer says.

In conclusion, Block Mazoyer calls on all the belligerents to commit to the protection of women and girls, including by holding the perpetrators of rape accountable and ending the cycle of impunity for conflict related sexual violence.

Block Mazoyer's message concludes: "Let it be very clear: It is only the perpetrators who lack honour and dignity. Shame on them!"

Gender-based violence

The Swedish ambassador's stark message chimes with ongoing alarm within Sudan and abroad for the pervasive use of gender-based violence (GBV) by all parties to the conflict.

In a session focusing on Sudan last week, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) warned that the situation is set to worsen exponentially, as escalating violence, humanitarian crises, and mass displacement continue to devastate the country. UN officials urged for an immediate ceasefire, intensified efforts towards a negotiated settlement, and condemned the ongoing atrocities.

Rosemary DiCarlo, Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, described recent attacks by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in El Gezira as some of the most brutal since the conflict began.

"We are receiving reports of horrific violations of international human rights and humanitarian law, including sexual violence against women and girls," she said, condemning both the RSF and Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) for their indiscriminate targeting of civilians.

As reported by Radio Dabanga in September, UN human rights experts expressed "their grave concern for the many documented cases of sexual abuse, rape--including gang rape-- enforced prostitution, sexual slavery, kidnapping, enforced disappearances and/or unlawful killings by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and other armed groups.

"These violations are occurring amidst catastrophic levels of humanitarian crisis within Sudan, which have displaced of more than 7.9 million people" within the country.

The experts further called on all parties to the conflict to immediately cease attacks against women first responders and human rights defenders who document violations and provide services to survivors.

GBV as a weapon of war

As reflected in a joint editorial published by the Sudan Media Forum in October, thousands of women and girls have been living in areas of confrontation between the SAF and the RSF for 18 months of devastating war.

Various reports speak of patterns of sexual violence, enforced disappearance, and physical assaults by warring forces in areas under their control, including murder, theft, looting, rape, and sex for food.

A report by the Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) in late July documented more than 250 cases of sexual violence across the country since the outbreak of the war, including 75 cases in El Gezira between December, when the RSF took control of most of the state, and April.

The Anti-Violence Against Women Unit of the federal Ministry of Social Affairs stated in July last year that the documented rapes likely represent only two per cent of the total cases.

The editorial continues that following the occupation of most parts of Khartoum by RSF paramilitaries K [name withheld for privacy] and her four children did not have the money to leave the El Azhari area in southern Khartoum where she works as a tea seller, and says that she was forced to have sex several times with a number of RSF soldiers, to allow her to work selling tea near her residence.

Denial

Both the SAF and the RSF have repeatedly denied that there is any structural campaign of GBV. While both belligerents have acknowledged the occurrence of "incidents", the warring parties insist that these are isolated crimes attributable to "rogue individual elements".

Consistent testimony from victims on the ground paints and entirely different picture. A recent report by the African Centre for Justice and Peace Studies (ACJPS) amply corroborates "a pattern of harmful actions targeting Sudanese people based on gender, with women's organisations documenting over 120 verified cases of rape as of October 2023, and fears that the actual number may be higher".

*The International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women will mark the launch of the UNiTE campaign (Nov 25- Dec 10) -- an initiative of 16 days of activism concluding on the day that commemorates the International Human Rights Day (10 December). This 2024 campaign Every 10 Minutes, a woman is killed. #NoExcuse. UNiTE to End Violence against Women will draw attention to the alarming escalation of violence against women to revitalize commitments, call for accountability and action from decision-makers.