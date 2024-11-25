South Africa: Ekurhuleni Investment Conference to Be Held This Week

The City of Ekurhuleni is expected to hold the Ekurhuleni Investment Conference 2024 from Tuesday.

The conference will be held under the theme: Ekurhuleni Economic Partnerships: Unlocking Opportunities, Building a Sustainable Future.

Keynote addresses at the conference are expected to be delivered by Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau, and Gauteng Premier, Panyaza Lesufi.

In a statement, the city said it expected the conference to serve as a "catalyst for renewed investor confidence, economic growth, and sustainable development in the region".

"This year's conference will showcase the city's industrial strengths and vast investment opportunities across key sectors such as manufacturing, infrastructure, and township economies.

"With a clear focus on public-private partnerships, the event will facilitate strategic collaborations, advance our 10-Point Economic Plan, and drive job creation and economic revitalisation," the statement read.

Key focus areas during the conference include:

Aerotropolis and airport city development: The city aims to strengthen partnerships and advance the Aerotropolis Master Plan, leveraging its strategic airport infrastructure to attract significant investment.

Industrial estate development: The conference will support local manufacturing growth, investor retention, and the promotion of industrial parks.

Critical infrastructure development: The city will engage the private sector in investing in data centers, energy solutions, and critical infrastructure to enhance service delivery.

Township economic development: Empowering township economies through entrepreneurship and inclusive growth initiatives remains a priority.

CBD and industrial estate revitalisation: The focus will be on urban renewal, fiscal incentives, and infrastructure improvements.

"Ekurhuleni, known as South Africa's industrial powerhouse and home to the busiest airport in Africa, OR Tambo International Airport, has faced substantial challenges in recent years, including global economic shocks, energy instability, and infrastructure strains. However, our city remains a prime destination for investment, strategically poised to lead the continent in industrial and economic development.

"Ekurhuleni is committed to creating a vibrant, investment-friendly environment. By collaborating with key stakeholders, including InvestSA Gauteng, Airports Company South Africa (ACSA), and the Gauteng Industrial Development Zone (GIDZ), we are set to drive economic transformation and attract both domestic and international investors.

"As we move forward, this conference represents a crucial moment to transform challenges into opportunities, ensuring that the City of Ekurhuleni continues to be a place where people and businesses can grow and thrive," the city said.