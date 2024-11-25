South Africa: National House of Traditional & Khoisan Leaders Supports Implementation of NHI

The National House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders (NHTKL) says it fully endorses the implementation of the National Health Insurance (NHI).

The leaders commended Health Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, and his department for their efforts to make quality healthcare accessible to everyone, "not just the wealthy or the employed".

"While private facilities have the luxury of remaining unused until a patient who can afford to pay needs the service, public facilities could use the funds currently being channeled to the private sector to acquire more lifesaving equipment, hire more medical staff, and build more facilities, easing much of the current burden borne by public health," the NHTKL said in a statement.

The NHTKL issued the statement after a two-day meeting with government, led by the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Velenkosini Hlabisa, which concluded on Sunday.

Motsoaledi presented on the NHI, highlighting the benefits of universal health access for the broader population.

The House acknowledged that South Africa remains a highly unequal society. As the highest officially recognised body of traditional leadership, representing the 886 traditional leaders who govern over 25 million South Africans living in traditional communities, the NHTKL stated that they are "unapologetically pro-people".

This is the reasoning the House provided for aligning with progressive legislative imperatives, such as the NHI.

The House said they considered the detailed presentation by Motsoaledi, which outlined the challenges facing the health sector against the backdrop of international realities and best practices.

"While we acknowledge the shortcomings presented by issues such as corruption, we are keenly aware that making quality healthcare a reality for the general population will remain a pipedream if 51% of the available resources continue to cater for only 14% of the population. What of the right to quality healthcare for the marginalised 86% of the population?"

The House has labeled the statistics as "disturbing".

"While we are not against medical aids, we acknowledge that they are structured primarily for commercial gain, as well as profit maximisation and not to make quality medical care accessible. The fact that medical aids can determine how much of a valid claim they can choose to honour is testament to this fact."

The House said it believes that universal access to healthcare is sacrosanct and that the status quo cannot remain unchallenged.

"While there is clear miscommunication around the meaning and intention of the NHI, with the question of whether South Africa can afford it being weaponised to try to prevent its implementation, as the House and on behalf of the huge majority that is disadvantaged by the current voluntary medical aid funded healthcare system, we have to ask - can South Africa afford not to implement the NHI?"

