South Africa: Cutting Red Tape Can Accelerate Renewable Energy Development

Deputy Minister of Electricity and Energy, Samantha Graham-Maré, says reforms aimed at cutting red tape in the renewable energy sector are critical for accelerating projects and the development of critical energy infrastructure.

"In recent discussions with key stakeholders across the renewable energy sector, it has become clear that while South Africa has made significant strides in renewable energy, there are still bureaucratic hurdles slowing down progress.

"We must act now to remove these obstacles and unlock the full potential of our renewable energy future," Graham-Maré said.

Projects in that sector are facing challenges, including obtaining Section 53 approvals under the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act, zoning and land-use approvals, lengthy procurement processes, and the slow pace of grid access, including distribution and transmission bottlenecks.

"Together with quick application and permitting processes, these reforms will empower developers to calculate tariffs more efficiently, secure better financing, and break ground sooner. This approach will drive rapid job creation, enable predictable demand for local SMMEs supporting these projects, and accelerate energy security," the Deputy Minister said.

Graham-Maré said that with less hurdles, investment in renewable energy can flourish.

"With decisive action, we can build on the positive momentum already created and position South Africa as a leader in renewable energy investment. By creating a clear, predictable policy environment, we not only encourage investment but also accelerate the delivery of renewable energy solutions.

"Our focus is on creating an enabling environment, where local and international investors feel confident in supporting South Africa's renewable energy journey," Graham-Maré said.