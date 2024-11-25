South Africa: 14 Illegal Miners Arrested in Stilfontein

25 November 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

A total of 14 illegal miners were arrested after they emerged from the disused mines in Stilfontein in the North West, where they had been holed up for months following the arrival of police as part of Operation Vala Umgodi.

The illegal miners resurfaced at night under the impression that police were not standing guard. Some ran back into the shaft as soon as they noticed the police.

According to the police, all the arrested illegal miners are Mozambican nationals, and a 14-year-old boy is among them.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said the illegal miners resurfaced near a shaft from which other illegal miners have been resurfacing.

Mathe said the resurfacing of the illegal miners proves they are not trapped but are simply refusing to resurface.

Mathe said the illegal miners confirmed there are heavily armed men who are guarding them and forcing them to dig for gold.

"They told us the food and water that has been sent down was confiscated by the heavily armed men and not given to the miners. They are keeping it for themselves because they want to continue illegal mining operations," she said.

Mathe said police operations continue.

More than 1 000 illegal miners have resurfaced in recent weeks after Operation Vala Umgodi was mounted by police in the North West.

