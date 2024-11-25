Sudan: 'The International Community Must Stop Turning a Blind Eye to the Suffering of Sudanese Women'

Content warning: this interview contains details some readers may find distressing.

CIVICUS discusses Sudan's civil war and its impact on women with Sulaima Elkhalifa, a Sudanese human rights defender and expert on gender-based violence.

In October, fighters from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the paramilitary group fighting the Sudanese army, killed over 120 people in a brutal, multi-day attack on a town in Gezira State. The rampage, which involved arson, indiscriminate shooting, looting and sexual violence, forced thousands to flee their homes. The attacks took place in the context of a conflict that erupted in April 2023 and has now killed over 24,800 people and displaced more than 11 million. There have been recent reports of dozens of women committing mass suicide to avoid being raped by the approaching RSF.

How is the conflict affecting women?

Like the male population, women and girls are trying to escape bombings and avoid being caught in the crossfire. But women and girls are also being targeted as sexual violence has become a weapon of war that is being used systematically.

Attackers often target women who belong to particular tribes or accuse them of supporting the former government as an excuse for sexually assaulting them. The truth is no woman is exempt. Recently, 27 women from military families were abducted and repeatedly raped. Even those who stay at home to try to stay safe can be targeted by RSF soldiers who break in, threaten them with guns and steal their money and phones.

In an attempt to protect their daughters, some families marry them off at a young age or subject them to harmful practices such as female genital mutilation, which only cause more pain and deprive women of their freedoms and rights.

This violence is widespread and affects areas far beyond the capital, Khartoum, where the conflict began. It reaches regions such as Al Jazira, Darfur and Kordofan. This suggests the violence is part of a plan to change the demographics of the population.

Many women have lost their homes and their jobs. With hospitals destroyed, they have also lost access to basic health services, including maternal and mental healthcare. Basic needs are often unmet, exacerbating the trauma many have endured.

While there is some support for survivors, it's difficult to access due to a lack of information, the absence of a proper referral system and the disruption of communication systems. The stigma surrounding sexual violence also prevents many women from seeking help and isolates them.

Even when they do seek and find support, it's often for the physical health problems caused by the sexual violence they've endured rather than for the trauma itself. The violence they have experienced has long-term effects that require long-term intervention.

Sadly, many people deny or trivialise these crimes, adding to the pain of survivors. Soldiers have even shared videos of their crimes, saying they are proud to rape and impregnate women, further robbing survivors of their dignity and privacy.

What are advocacy groups doing to try to stop the violence and hold RSF accountable?

Advocacy groups, particularly women's and feminist organisations, are working tirelessly to raise awareness and draw attention to the atrocities committed by the RSF. They document violations, push for international recognition of crimes and demand accountability.

But holding the RSF to account is no easy task. When sexual violence becomes a weapon of war, it becomes institutionalised. And the RSF have immense power, resources and political influence. The propaganda and media campaigns that downplay the violence and support the RSF are much stronger than civil society's efforts. Feminist organisations need stronger advocacy and messaging to break through the media manipulation and push national and international forces to pay attention and act accordingly.

How has the international community responded to the crisis?

The international community's response has been disappointing. Despite the devastating human rights violations taking place on the ground, the international community has not been vocal enough in condemning these acts or demanding real accountability. Reports coming from international bodies often fail to capture the true extent of the violence and seem to downplay the severity of the situation. The language used tends to lack the urgency or force necessary to convey the horror of the violations, particularly in the case of sexual violence.

Historically, Sudanese women have been seen as resilient, having played a key role in the 2019 revolution that overthrew one of the region's most brutal dictators, Omar al-Bashir. But these women are now suffering in silence and isolation, feeling forgotten and hopeless.

Our message to the international community is clear: stop talking about Sudanese women as symbols of inspiration and understand they now need support and protection. Those who've experienced sexual violence need immediate care, support and a sense of safety. They need accountability for the crimes committed against them, not political rhetoric and blame games. The international community must stop turning a blind eye to the suffering of Sudanese women and start treating this issue with the urgency it deserves.

