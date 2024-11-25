Nigeria: Witch Killings - Helen Ukpabio Threatens N200 Billion Lawsuit Against Singer Bloody Civilian

25 November 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Obed David

"We demand N200 billion as damages for the distress, trauma, pain, and anguish caused to our clients. This amount must be transferred to our chambers within one week...".

Helen Ukpabio, the founder of Liberty Gospel Church, has threatened to sue singer Emoseh Khamofu, popularly known as Bloody Civilian, for alleged defamation.

She is demanding N200 billion in damages for the pain and stress caused by the defamation.

This information was revealed in a letter dated 25 November, which Bloody Civilian retweeted on Saturday.

As PREMIUM TIMES observed, the controversy began when #OneJoblessBoy posted Ms Ukpabio's photo on Friday with the caption, "Pastor Helen Ukpabio turns 60 today."

The tweet attracted considerable attention, receiving 4.6 million views and generating many reactions.

Bloody Civilian later retweeted the post with the caption, "She literally made people burn their children alive."

She literally made people burn their children alive. https://t.co/g6tfBOsKPn-- BLOODY CIVILIAN (@bloody__civ) November 22, 2024

This comment sparked a response from the pastor's daughter, Imaobong Ukpabio, who tweeted under the handle #ima_Elijah, demanding that Bloody Civilian delete the post within five hours or face legal action.

This comment was made on a post celebrating the controversial pastor's 60th birthday.

Bloody Civilian, most noted for her single "How To Kill A Man" and "Wake Up" featuring Rema, which was soundtracked in the American 2022 superhero film Black Panther, then posted a video on YouTube criticising Ms Ukpabio's methods.

Lawsuit

Ms Ukpabio's legal representative issued a letter tagging Bloody Civilian's allegations as "reckless, satanic, and libellous."

"Our client's attention has been drawn to your reckless, satanic, and libellous posts on X (formerly Twitter), one of the world's largest social media platforms...", a part of the letter read.

She also demanded that the singer retract her claims and publicly apologise on social media and in 10 national and international dailies within 72 hours.

The legal counsel argued that the accusations had severely damaged the pastor's reputation. They also said investigations conducted by the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Security Services declared the claims "grossly false."

The letter further demanded a written apology from the singer, to be published on her social media platforms as well as in both local and international media.

"Please note that due to this malicious and libellous publication, we demand the sum of two hundred billion naira (₦200,000,000,000) as damages for the distress, trauma, pain, and anguish caused to our clients. This amount must be transferred to our chambers within one week of receiving this letter," the letter partly read.

The clergy also stated that the police had investigated the matter and concluded that the singer's claims were "grossly false."

Bloody Civilian

In response to the letter, Bloody Civilian said jokingly, making light of the matter: "Guys, they just sued me for 200 billion naira. This December, I will add the following to my services: settling family disputes, weddings, comedy..."

Another user, Winston Adaete, also believes that the clergy did even more. He tweeted, "Energy!!!

"She did this and more! If we run a public campaign in Calabar and Akwa Ibom, many parents and grown children who were victims WILL gladly come out to testify against the mother's witchcraft!"

Read the original article on Premium Times.

