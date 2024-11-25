Africa: Caulker Retires From International Football After Transformative Sierra Leone Career

25 November 2024
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Sierra Leone's Steven Caulker has announced his retirement from international football, drawing the curtain on a career that significantly influenced the nation's footballing resurgence.

Caulker, who represented England in 2012 before switching allegiance to Sierra Leone in 2021, played an instrumental role in the Leone Stars' revival.

His three-year stint saw him captain the team and guide them to the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon, their first appearance in the tournament in over 20 years.

The 31-year-old defender, known for his leadership both on and off the pitch, revealed his decision to retire shortly after stepping down as team captain

Caulker looked to have retired from the Sierra Leonean national football team, following the team's failure to qualify for the 2025 TotalEnergies CAF AFCON.

In a LinkedIn post announcing his decision, Caulker reflected on his journey with gratitude: "It has been a tough decision to retire from international football. I'm proud to have earned 20 caps and to have represented Sierra Leone at the AFCON."

The former Tottenham, Liverpool, and QPR player brought stability and professionalism to the Leone Stars, leaving behind a legacy that will inspire future players.

While Caulker's retirement marks the end of an era, his contributions to Sierra Leonean football will be remembered as a turning point in the team's history.

