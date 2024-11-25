Africa: The #laundry - How Eswatini Became a Transit Hub for Southern Africa's Money Laundering Networks

25 November 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Warren Thompson (Finance Uncovered) and Micah Reddy

Leaked files obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists show how a Dubai-based gold trader cosied up to the Swazi king's son-in-law to allegedly launder money from South Africa to Dubai through the tiny African kingdom.

Listen to this article 20 min Listen to this article 20 min

Leaked documents from the Eswatini Financial Intelligence Unit (EFIU) reveal how, in late 2018, the kingdom's authorities began secretly investigating suspicious payments amounting to tens of millions of rands between entities linked to two politically connected businessmen.

The investigation raised red flags regarding the relationship between Keenin Schofield, son-in-law of King Mswati III, and a Dubai-based businessman, Alistair Mathias, who claimed to be a close friend of the king.

Mathias was accused in a 2023 Al Jazeera documentary of being one of the architects behind a vast scheme to smuggle gold out of Zimbabwe, allegedly with the complicity of the Mnangagwa regime.

The leaks reveal how millions of rands emanating from a Johannesburg company named AMFS moved rapidly through entities controlled by Schofield and Mathias before ultimately being transferred to Dubai.

This raised suspicions within Eswatini's authorities that the pair "might be using the country as a conduit for smuggling illegally obtained Gold out of Africa through Eswatini to the United Arab Emirates under the guise of a company," and that this was being done to "conceal the true source and purpose of the funds received and transferred",...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.