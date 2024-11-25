Somalia Reopens Foreign Ministry Archives After 30 Years

Mogadishu, Somalia - Somalia's Foreign Minister, Ahmed Macallim Fiqi, has officially reopened the Ministry of Foreign Affairs archive centre, marking the first time the facility has been operational in more than three decades since the country's civil war.

This step underscores the ministry's commitment to preserving Somalia's diplomatic heritage while modernizing the management of historical records.

The Acting Permanent Secretary, who also heads the Asia and Australia Department, Saciid Jaamac Mire, praised the minister's leadership in revitalizing the archive, now equipped with modern facilities to safeguard critical government documents.

"This modernized archive reflects our dedication to protecting Somalia's legacy and supporting future research and policymaking," Mire said.

Ambassador Dr. Mohamed Cawale, Director of the Memory Preservation Department, highlighted the archive's pivotal role in maintaining Somalia's history.

He emphasized its utility for research and its potential to advance the country's diplomatic efforts.

"This center is a cornerstone for preserving our nation's history and will be a valuable resource for researchers and diplomats alike," Dr. Cawale noted.

The reopening is part of a broader initiative to modernize the Ministry of Foreign Affairs operations, focusing on data preservation and fostering a research-driven culture.

The archive now provides secure storage for vital government records, reflecting the ministry's forward-looking vision of sustainable development and heritage preservation.

This initiative aligns with the Ministry's long-term strategy to strengthen Somalia's diplomatic foundation and build a resilient future, driven by innovation and respect for its rich history.