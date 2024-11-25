Somalia: Madobe Pledges Federal Cooperation If Re-Elected As Jubbaland President.

Kismayu, Somalia — Jubbaland state of Somalia President Ahmed Mohamed Islam, commonly known as Ahmed Madobe, has vowed to resume dialogue with the Federal Government of Somalia if re-elected in todays presidential election. The pledge was made during a speech in Kismayu to the newly-formed Jubbaland Parliament, which he recently inaugurated.

In his address, Madobe urged lawmakers to elect him for a third term, outlining his plans to restore collaboration between Jubbaland and the federal government.

"There are unresolved issues between us, but if you elect me, honourable speaker and MPs, I am ready to attempt meaningful cooperation and return to the negotiation table with the Federal Government," Madobe said.

Tensions between Jubbaland and the Federal Government have escalated in recent months.

On November 10, Jubbaland announced it had severed ties with the central government, citing disagreements over governance and electoral processes. These tensions have overshadowed the current elections, with Jubbaland's political climate growing increasingly polarized.

The election process officially commenced yesterday, with four candidates presenting their political platforms to the Jubbaland Parliament. The candidates include:

Ahmed Mohamed Islam (Ahmed Madobe) Faysal Mohamed Mataan Abubakar Abdi Hassan Dr. Abdi Hassan Hajiin

Ahmed Madobe, the incumbent president, is considered the frontrunner. He received his candidacy certificate Saturday and reaffirmed his commitment to completing his unfinished agenda for Jubbaland.

"I am pleased to present myself for re-election, to finish what I started and lead Jubbaland to greater heights. I also aim to restore relations with the Federal Government," he declared.

Madobe's candidacy faces strong opposition from the Federal Government, which has accused Jubbaland's administration of failing to meet electoral transparency standards.

This disagreement underscores the broader federal-state tensions in Somalia's political landscape.

The election outcome will determine whether Jubbaland continues under Ahmed Madobe's leadership or transitions to a new administration.

Observers closely monitor the election as a potential turning point in the federal-state dynamics and the ongoing efforts to stabilize Somalia's governance framework.