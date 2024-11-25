Morocco: Valencia Floods - Morocco's Solidarity With Spain Reflects Spirit of Bilateral Cooperation - Benyaich

Valencia — Morocco's ambassador to Spain, Karima Benyaich, emphasized on Friday in Valencia that the Kingdom's solidarity with Spain in the wake of the recent flooding reflects the spirit of cooperation between Rabat and Madrid.

During a visit to the accommodation center for Moroccan teams supporting relief efforts in the flood-affected areas, Benyaich stated that this mobilization illustrates the Kingdom's clear willingness, in accordance with His Majesty King Mohammed VI's High Instructions, to help those affected by the tragedy.

The Moroccan diplomat, who was accompanied by the Moroccan Consul General in Valencia, Said Drissi El Bouzaidi, emphasized the strategic and solid character of relations between Morocco and Spain, based on mutual respect, friendship and solidarity.

She also praised the exemplary involvement of the Moroccan community in Spain, for embodying the values of mutual aid and solidarity central to Moroccan culture.

For her part, the undersecretary of the Spanish Ministry of the Interior, Susana Crisóstomo Sanz, hailed the Moroccan teams' commitment and professionalism in the flood relief efforts.

"Morocco was the first to respond to Spain's call," she recalled, stressing that the contribution of Moroccan teams had been "essential" and that the Spaniards would always be grateful to Morocco.

Pilar Bernabé, delegate of the Valencian government, thanked Morocco on behalf of the region's inhabitants for its solidarity and fraternity.

The event, following a meeting between Benyaich and over 40 Moroccan volunteers, was attended by the Director General of the Spanish Civil Protection, Virginia Barcones, representatives of Valencia Regional Council and other local officials.