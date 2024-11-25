Zimbabwe: Mother of Two Fights Skin Cancer, Appeals for Help

PRUDENCE Gowero, a 32-year-old mother of two from Chipinge, Zimbabwe, faces a heartbreaking battle against skin cancer.

As her health deteriorates, her family's financial struggles intensify, leaving them desperately seeking help from Zimbabwe at large.

Prudence, who lives with albinism, firstx noticed a small lump on her left eye in May 2023.

What began as a minor concern quickly escalated into a severe health crisis leading to two open, unhealed areas on her head and neck.

Her last visit to Harare Parirenyatwa Hospital was in August 2024, where doctors confirmed that her condition was due to cancer and recommended a computed tomography (CT) scan to assess the extent of the disease and determine whether she could still receive chemotherapy.

However, the financial burden of raising money for the scan has left Prudence without the necessary medical assistance.

Currently, Prudence's wounds are being treated with herbs recommended by local residents, as her family lacks access to proper medication for wound care.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, her sister Lynette Gowero, who has been caring for Prudence for the past seven months, shared the challenges they face.

"It started as a small lump on top of her left eye, and as time went on, it grew larger and opened up, creating a significant wound.

"It's been one year and four months since she developed the lump leading to two big open wounds, and I have been here for the last seven months taking care of her.

"We last visited Parirenyatwa Hospital in August, and the doctors told us she has skin cancer.

"We need to get her a CT scan costing USD $500, USD $200 for a stomach scan, painkillers, and wound dressing medication to determine if she still needs chemotherapy and to see how deeply the cancer has affected her.

"But due to lack of funds, we haven't received any help for her," said Lynette

Prudence's diet consists solely of herbs and homemade porridge, which is the only food she can tolerate.

"We are applying herbs to her open scars, and she is in pain.

"These herbs are recommended by locals, and she only eats porridge as her daily food.

"She has been weak, and we also need to get her more blood and a stomach scan since she often complains of severe pain", Lynette added.

Despite Prudence's bravery, the financial burden of treatment weighs heavily on her family.

Her husband, Farai Mabvongodze, relies solely on piece jobs, making it nearly impossible to cover the escalating hospital bills.

"We humbly request financial assistance from the people of Zimbabwe to support Prudence's treatment," Farai urged.

"We don't have anything to assist her with, as I only rely on piece jobs to take care of the family."

The family is uncertain about the total amount needed for Prudence's care, as they plan to start with the CT scan and stomach scan, along with other tests to determine her health condition and eligibility for chemotherapy.

"We are unsure of the total amount needed after her scans, as we will start with the CT scan and the stomach scan, as well as other tests to determine her health condition and whether she can undergo chemotherapy. We will address everything stage by stage.

"For now, we need USD $500 for her CT scan, USD $200 for the stomach scan, pills, wound dressing medication, and transport money for her hospital visits from Chipinge to Harare Parirenyatwa Hospital," said Farai Mabvongodze.

If you are interested in helping Prudence Gowero, below are the payment details:

Ecocash/Innbuck - 0780517968 (Wilisha Antisela Gowero)

Stanbic Bank A/c: 9140008830710 (Wilisha Antisela Gowero)

UNAYO A/c: 4880000260864

Mukuru details: 0780517968 Wilisha Antisela Gowero 75-555271-T75, Chipinge 5036 Gaza O

For more information, contact her fundraising team:

Husband - Farai Mabvongodze: 0719062155

Sister - Lynette Gowero: 0787575970

Sister - Wilisha Gowero: 0780517968 or gowerowilisha@gmail.com