Africa: Former Boda Operator Wins Master Africa Painting Competition

Measearch Kaweesi, a former boda-boda rider and builder turned painter, has been awarded $500 after his artwork was selected as the best among 56 entries in the 6th edition of the Bic Art Masters Africa Competition.

Kaweesi credited his best friend, Byayo, for introducing him to Vision Africa International, where he honed his painting skills with guidance from other artists.

While sharing his journey with the Nile Post, Kaweesi reflected on his past as a boda-boda rider, describing it as a challenging job.

"I was not an expert in art, but as the world keeps evolving, I admired the work of my colleagues who won previous global art competitions. Now, I have no regrets," he said.

"That's how my dream became a reality," he added.

Upon receiving the cash prize, Kaweesi revealed plans to invest in materials to continue his artwork and grow his career. "I will use this money to buy the supplies I need for my art, so I can generate more income," he explained.

Kaweesi also encouraged young people to follow their talents, despite obstacles. He shared how his parents wanted him to become a plumber, which led to conflicts at home and eventually forced him to leave.

The Bic Art Masters Africa competition, launched in South Africa in 2017, expanded across Africa in 2019 and to the Middle East in 2021. Its goal is to provide a platform for emerging artists to express their creativity and share stories through Bic ballpoint pen drawings.

This year's competition, announced earlier, invited artists to submit work under the theme Ubuntu (One Africa), emphasizing African interdependence and mutual recognition.

Victor Wandera, the Bic Marketing Manager, explained that the theme aimed to encourage artists to showcase the philosophy of Ubuntu, which underscores the power of connection and community.

Immaculate Akiror, the Marketing Manager at African Queen, a distributor of Bic products, emphasized their commitment to nurturing talent.

She said the initiative offers opportunities for both skilled and unskilled artists to showcase their creativity through themed art competitions.

Akiror praised Kaweesi for his exceptional creativity, noting that his achievement will transform his life forever.