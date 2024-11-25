Uganda: Rubanda Schools Appeal for Basketball Facilities to Boost Sports Growth

Schools in Rubanda District have called for urgent intervention to address the lack of basketball facilities, which they say is a significant hindrance to the growth of the sport in the area.

The concerns were voiced during a one-day outreach program organized by the Federation of Uganda Basketball Association(FUBA) under the Her World, Her Rules initiative.

The event, held at St. Agatha Girls' Secondary School Kakore, brought together over 100 girls aged 12 to 16 from various schools in the district, including Bubaare Secondary School and Nyaruhanga High School.

Rachael Ainamatsiko Atuhaire, Commissioner for Women's Basketball at FUBA, the program aimed to empower young girls through basketball by teaching fundamental skills and providing kits to encourage greater participation.

Local stakeholders emphasized that the lack of basketball courts is a pressing issue. Robert Agaba, games teacher at Bubaare Secondary School and Coordinator of the Kigezi Region Sports Committee, noted that basketball participation in Rubanda is almost non-existent due to the absence of facilities.

"Only a few schools in the entire Kigezi Region have access to basketball courts. Limited funding for infrastructure is a major barrier to the sport's development in Rubanda. We appeal to the government to support such initiatives to close this gap," Agaba said.

James Muhwezi, sports teacher at St. Agatha Girls' Secondary School Kakore, added that inadequate funding for sports in general is another obstacle.

"Without proper facilities or resources, it becomes nearly impossible to promote basketball effectively in this region," he explained.

Despite these challenges, the outreach program sparked hope among educators and students.

They expressed gratitude to FUBA for bringing the initiative to Rubanda, saying it inspires them to advocate for better resources and more opportunities to develop basketball in the district.

Ainamatsiko, who spearheaded the program, acknowledged that lack of infrastructure remains a key challenge but stressed the importance of local leaders prioritizing sports facilities in development plans.

"Bringing this initiative to Rubanda is deeply personal to me. This community shaped who I am, and hosting the event at St. Agatha Kakore holds special significance for my family," she said.

The Her World, Her Rules program also aimed to promote gender equality, using basketball as a tool to empower young girls and foster personal growth.

The participants engaged in basketball drills, team-building activities, and discussions on sportsmanship, many of them sharing their excitement about learning from experienced trainers.

"This initiative is not just about basketball," Ainamatsiko explained. "It's about giving young girls the confidence to believe in themselves and use sports as a pathway to personal and community development."

The teachers and sports officials in Rubanda District hope the program will be the first of many, encouraging more investments in sports infrastructure to give local talent a chance to thrive.