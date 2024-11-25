Namibia: Thousands of Walvis Residents Miss Basic Income Grant Deadline

Thousands of people at Walvis Bay, waiting in line for hours to register for a basic income grant, were turned away on Friday.

Walvis Bay Rural constituency councillor Donatus Tegako said the Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare's grant registration process was not well planned, causing those Namibians who were standing and even sleeping in long queues for hours more suffering.

He said although the grant is welcomed, the ministry should have allowed for more time and manpower for the registration process.

Thousands of Walvis Bay residents have been queuing up in front of the Walvis Bay Urban and Rural constituency offices since 13 November and especially on Friday, which was the cut-off date.

"It is shameful that we are dealing with it at the last minute without manpower. It is ill prepared. We welcome and support the grant, but it has caused chaos at our offices.

"People were sleeping in the queue for up to three days without being helped.

It is incompetent to send two people to a centre like Walvis Bay Rural to handle over 6 000 members. It is frustrating.

We had pregnant mothers, those with chronic diseases and the elderly queuing up.

The number of people shows how many people are suffering in this country," Tegako said.

Residents who were standing in the queue on Friday complained that the registration period was too short and that they could not obtain all the required documents.

"Most people were sent back and had to rejoin the queue after spending days here. What will happen to the rest of us?" asked Walvis Bay resident Conie Byjl.

Another resident, Jenny Caleb, said: "We ran around in desperation trying to get registered as the due date was near. We even travelled as far as Narraville, but the queue was not moving.

"I really need to be registered as I am unemployed, but we all fear it will not happen any more."

The roll-out of a conditional basic income grant in all proclaimed urban and peri-urban areas includes the registration, re-registration, verification and validation of eligible beneficiaries, which was scheduled to end on 23 November.

A letter issued to regional councils on Thursday by the ministry's executive director, Ndiitah Nghipondoka-Robiati, explains that due to logistical arrangements related to the upcoming elections, the due date for registration has been extended to 26 November at 16h00 at Walvis Bay, Usakos, Rehoboth, Rosh Pinah, Ongwediva, Okahao, Oshikuku, Outjo, Oniipa, Kuvukiland, Grootfontein, Okakarara and Helao Nafidi.

Registration for Henties Bay, Arandis, Omaruru, Aranos, Karasburg, Oranjemund, Omuthiya and Otavi closed on Friday at 17h00, as there were no queues at the registration points.

Municipalities and towns scheduled for visits from 25 November will now be visited from 2 to 14 December.

These include Swakopmund, Karibib, Mariental, Keetmanshoop, Lüderitz, Oshakati, Ondangwa, Outapi, Ruacana, Opuwo, Khorixas, Tsumeb, Oshivelo, Otjiwarongo, Okahandja, Eenhana, Nkurenkuru, Rundu, Gobabis and Katima Mulilo.

The programme will also visit village councils from 16 to 21 December, including Gibeon, Gochas, Kalkrand, Stampriet, Maltahöhe, Aroab, Koës, Tses, Berseba, Bethanien, Tsandi, Kamanjab, Okongo, Divundu, Leonardville, Otjinene, Witvlei and Bukalo.

The public is required to present certified identity (ID) documents, ID documents of all members of their household, permanent residency permits, marriage certificates, birth certificates, municipal bills, permission to occupy and police declarations stating that the applicant does not receive an income of more than N$1 600.

All beneficiaries are also required to re-register or register, even if they are already receiving a conditional grant.

Ministry spokesperson Lukas Haufiku could not be reached for comment.