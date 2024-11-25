South Africa: Gqeberha Pride Festival - Sports Uniting Communities

Hosting netball games gets more people involved in Pride

Organisers of the annual Gqeberha Pride Festival have taken a different approach to the event by hosting friendly netball matches.

The event was held in New Brighton on Saturday by Sicebise Social Inclusion+, an organisation formed in 2018 to spread awareness at schools in Nelson Mandela Bay about LGBTQ rights.

Participants came from different advocacy groups, schools and tertiary institutions such as Nelson Mandela University.

Sicebise Social member Mbulelo Xinana said, "This is our third event using netball to enhance the level of inclusivity and gender awareness in our communities."

"Many people are discriminated against based on gender and their sexual orientation. Today, we created this safe space for queer people in Nelson Mandela Bay," said Xinana.

"Previously, we used to show films but it was a trial and error journey. We started playing netball games in 2023 and due to the success, we decided to continue with it this year. Our approach at schools has also been well received since we started working with some government departments a couple of years ago."

Xinana said they are still finding ways to find middle ground with communities to try and make the tradition of male circumcision more inclusive and safer.

"I received a call recently from a concerned mother whose son is about to go to the bush. She was worried that her young son, who is homosexual, may not be safe there. She wanted to understand the safety situation given previous cases of gay boys being attacked or mocked," said Xinana.

Nokulunga Mbengashe, of Kariega, joined the Sibanye LGBTQ organisation after discovering that her now 22-year-old child was transgender.

"At first it was difficult for some people to accept her. I told myself that I had to be the first to love my child."

"These community-based organisations are doing a great job by encouraging LGBTQ people to come out in the open," she said.