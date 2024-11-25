Rwanda: Court Upholds Detention of Vlogger Fatakumavuta

Nyarugenge Intermediate Court on Monday, November 25, upheld a decision by Kicukiro Primary Court to deny bail to Jean Bosco Sengabo, alias 'Fatakumavuta,' a former radio presenter turned YouTuber.

He will remain in remand pending trial in substance on charges that include spreading false information, defamation, drug abuse, and issuing cyber threats.

On Monday, the presiding judge delivered the verdict, stating sufficient grounds to suspect Sengabo of committing the six charges against him.

The judge said that during the appeal, Sengabo reiterated the same arguments he presented in the lower court, rather than identifying errors in the previous court's decision to continue his detention. This ruling follows an appeal hearing held on November 21, during which Sengabo and his lawyer contested the earlier judgment.

During the appeal, Sengabo's legal team argued that the lower court failed to consider several key factors, including insufficient consideration of defense arguments they claimed that Kicukiro Primary Court limited its focus to the hearing proceedings and disregarded more detailed explanations provided in their written defense.

According to the prosecution several public figures, including musicians Benjamin Mugisha (The Ben) and Medard Jobert Ngabo (Meddy), alongside music promoter Alex Muyoboke, lodged complaints with Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) accusing Sengabo of disseminating false information about them and exposing their private lives.

During a bail hearing, prosecutors pointed out that Sengabo was previously warned by RIB to desist from such actions but allegedly persisted, even refusing to respond to summons.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Human Rights Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Upon his arrest, prosecutors claimed that Sengabo tested positive for significant levels of cannabis.

In his defense, Sengabo argued that most complaints were filed only three days before his October 18 arrest, except for The Ben's, which he said RIB used to justify a "hasty and biased" arrest without prior questioning. He alleged that he was mistreated while in detention, claiming he spent a night in a cell with water on the floor.

Sengabo maintained that his content was fact-based and supported by evidence, citing a case where he accurately reported on a celebrity's unpaid rent. He also alleged that a public figure once sought negative publicity from him to boost their popularity. On the drug-related charges, Sengabo questioned the reliability of the tests and called for independent verification.