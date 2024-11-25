Rwanda Resumes Beryllium Exports

Rwanda Mines, Petroleum, and Gas Board (RMB) on November 25 announced the resumption of beryllium exportation, after a four-month suspension.

Beryllium is a strong, light metal used in aerospace and defense, electronics, and nuclear industries. The government announced the suspension of beryllium exportation, in August, citing reports of illegal activities and the need to "streamline the beryllium business."

In a public notice dated November 22, the regulator said that the decision to lift the embargo came after inspection, due diligence and stock assessment across various mines and exporter premises.

"All mineral exporters are strictly required to adhere to the provided mineral certification and export procedures," the RMB said, adding that certification would prioritize inspected stock, followed by new production, in compliance with regulations.

These procedures include traceable mineral sources and proof of purchase, it said.

"Uncompliant beryl stock will be seized and punitive measures will be taken as stipulated in the mining law on mining and quarry," the regulator said.

Rwanda's mineral export revenue reached to $1.1 billion in 2023, up from $772 million in 2022, a 43 per cent growth.

The mining sector is Rwanda's main foreign exchange earner.

The government looks to investment in value addition to minerals as a driver of economic growth.