Nigeria: NSCDC Arrests Two Suspected Vandals in Kano

Operatives of the Kano State Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have arrested two suspects in connection with theft and vandalism.

The suspects were also accused of stealing a mosque property and causing damage to public electricity installations.

In a statement by the Command's Public Relations Officer, SC Ibrahim Idris Abdullahi, the NSCDC said its operatives apprehended a 35-year-old Murtala Aliyu Muhd, a resident of Dawakin Dakata in Nassarawa local government area of the state for allegedly stealing a solar energy battery from Dakata Juma'at mosque.

According to the statement, the suspect reportedly gained entry into the mosque through a window at night and made away with the battery, which powers the mosque's electrical systems.

Muh'd was arrested the next day at a security checkpoint near the Yankaba Eastern Bypass roundabout while attempting to transport the battery to the market.

"He could not provide any satisfactory account of where he got the battery and where he was taking it to," the statement noted.

Further investigations revealed that the same suspect confessed to stealing ₦300,000 from the same mosque on a previous occasion.

Similarly, in a separate case, a 19-year-old Musbahu Sani, a resident of Darmanawa Quarters in Tarauni local government area was arrested in possession of large armoured cables suspected to have been stolen from a public transformer.

"Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to removing the cables from an electricity installation (transformer) at Darmanawa Quarters and was taking it to the market to sell when he was captured by Civil Defence along Court Road, Gyadi-Gyadi," the statement stated.

Abdullahi said both suspects have been handed over to the NSCDC's legal unit for prosecution.