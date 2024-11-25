Nigeria: NSCDC Arrests Two Suspected Vandals in Kano

25 November 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Hafsat Bello Bahara

Operatives of the Kano State Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have arrested two suspects in connection with theft and vandalism.

The suspects were also accused of stealing a mosque property and causing damage to public electricity installations.

In a statement by the Command's Public Relations Officer, SC Ibrahim Idris Abdullahi, the NSCDC said its operatives apprehended a 35-year-old Murtala Aliyu Muhd, a resident of Dawakin Dakata in Nassarawa local government area of the state for allegedly stealing a solar energy battery from Dakata Juma'at mosque.

According to the statement, the suspect reportedly gained entry into the mosque through a window at night and made away with the battery, which powers the mosque's electrical systems.

Muh'd was arrested the next day at a security checkpoint near the Yankaba Eastern Bypass roundabout while attempting to transport the battery to the market.

"He could not provide any satisfactory account of where he got the battery and where he was taking it to," the statement noted.

Further investigations revealed that the same suspect confessed to stealing ₦300,000 from the same mosque on a previous occasion.

Similarly, in a separate case, a 19-year-old Musbahu Sani, a resident of Darmanawa Quarters in Tarauni local government area was arrested in possession of large armoured cables suspected to have been stolen from a public transformer.

"Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to removing the cables from an electricity installation (transformer) at Darmanawa Quarters and was taking it to the market to sell when he was captured by Civil Defence along Court Road, Gyadi-Gyadi," the statement stated.

Abdullahi said both suspects have been handed over to the NSCDC's legal unit for prosecution.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.