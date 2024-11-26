Africa: My Experience As a Young Leader At the UN Climate Conference

Attending the UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan was an exhilarating experience for me as a young leader. I had the opportunity to witness firsthand the complexities of such large-scale international conferences. On one hand, the commitment to addressing the climate crisis was inspiring; on the other hand, certain contradictions and slow progress revealed that there is still a long way to go.

This experience allowed me to better understand the workings of global climate diplomacy. The diversity of participants--from NGOs to young leaders, scientists and government representatives--was impressive. Yet, this very diversity sometimes caused coordination challenges in decision-making processes. Alongside moments of hope, I also witnessed instances of frustration and missed opportunities.

Insufficient financial commitmentsOne of the most striking aspects of the conference was the discussion around climate financing for developing countries. Unfortunately, there was little tangible progress in this area. Topics like the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) were discussed, but there was a lack of clarity on how these commitments would be fulfilled. Representatives from developing countries repeatedly highlighted how promises made in the past had often gone unfulfilled. This underscores the reluctance of wealthier nations to fully assume their responsibilities. Contradictions in fossil fuel discussionsThe transition away from fossil fuels was both widely recognized as a necessity and yet remained a taboo topic for many countries. While strong demands were made at the conference to accelerate the phase-out of fossil fuels, economic concerns prevented significant progress. For example, fossil fuel-dependent economies refused to commit to this transition without more concrete support mechanisms. This hesitation represents a major barrier to meaningful change. The risk of symbolic youth participationYouth participation at COP29 was strong and inspiring, but in some panels, it felt more symbolic than substantive. Young leaders were often applauded during speeches but were rarely involved in actual policymaking processes. This is a disservice not only to young people but also to the innovative ideas they bring to the table. Youth contributions need to be meaningfully incorporated into decision-making mechanisms.

Oğuz Ergen, Generation17 Young Leader