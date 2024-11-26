South Africa: Patients to Be Moved From Cofimvaba Hospital As Nurses Down Tools

The Eastern Cape health department has issued an ultimatum to return to work

The Eastern Cape Department of Health is planning to move patients from Cofimvaba Hospital to other facilities, after nurses went on an unprotected strike.

On Monday nurses at Cofimvaba Hospital, near Queenstown, downed tools, demanding that acting CEO Ntombesithathu Qotoyi be removed. They accuse her of disrespecting and insulting them and playing favourites.

The nurses also downed tools two weeks ago over similar issues.

Provincial health spokesperson Mkhululi Ndamase said a previous independent investigation found no reason to remove Qotoyi. The department had made several attempts to explain the situation to the nurses. District health management is now looking at moving some patients to nearby facilities.

On Monday morning, we found nurses singing in the corridors. A guard at the entrance said most patients had left. There were people waiting at reception, some sleeping on chairs. Reception was active, but working very slowly.

Trouble between Qotoyi and the staff started a year ago, when about 160 workers signed a memorandum demanding her removal. They said she refused to approve leave and share budget information. She was suspended until an independent investigation cleared her.

"I spent R120 to come here. I live far away and there's no guarantee that when I come back on Monday things will be back to normal," said Lumka Bambatha, who had arrived at the hospital around 6am. "I'm not working. I rely on the child support grant. This is not fair."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Health Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She said she had an appointment to have her son's plaster cast on his arm removed. "The doctor told us that he can only take new patients; we must come back next week.," she said.

Nomalizo Msongelwa said she found her husband who had been in hospital since last week left unattended.

"I thank God that I'm here to at least feed him because there are no nurses in his ward. But what frustrates me mostly is to hear that they are now planning to move him to Queenstown. I won't be able to visit him due to lack of money," she said.

Ndamase said the department has issued an ultimatum to the nurses to stop the strike as they are deemed essential workers.

Denosa Eastern Cape secretary Mveli Sinqana said workers are not happy with the return of their manager. He said as the union they are still trying to engage with the department to find a solution to the matter.