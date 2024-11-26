Zimbabwe: VP Chiwenga Toasts to First Lady's Academic Conquest

FIRST Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa's doctoral journey reflects her belief in the transformative power of education, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has said.

The VP said this in a congratulatory message to the First Lady on her attainment of a PhD in Tourism and Hospitality Management awarded during a graduation ceremony at Midlands State University last Saturday.

In a statement, the VP, his wife Colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi-Chiwenga and all staff in his office described the First Lady's achievements as "a remarkable milestone in her educational journey".

"This outstanding accomplishment is a testament to her unwavering dedication, perseverance and commitment to lifelong learning.

"Amai Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa's doctoral journey, while undoubtedly challenging, reflects her steadfast belief in the transformative power of education.

"Her research focus underscores her deep-seated passion for the Tourism and Hospitality Industry," said VP Chiwenga.

He said the First Lady's work will contribute meaningfully to the field of tourism and inspire future scholars.

VP Chiwenga said the First Lady has been an exemplary role model, especially to the girl child, demonstrating that with hard work and determination, anyone can attain their goals, regardless of the obstacles they may face.

"Her achievement serves as a powerful reminder that it's never too late to pursue higher education and that knowledge is a lifelong endeavour.

"Her doctoral degree is a well-deserved recognition of her intellectual prowess and unwavering commitment to scholarship.

"We are immensely proud of her accomplishment and look forward to witnessing the continued impact of her work," said VP Chiwenga.