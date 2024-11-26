Zimbabwe Seeks Enhanced Economic Ties With UAE

ZIMBABWE is exploring a comprehensive economic partnership agreement to further boost trade and investment with the United Arab Emirates, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Professor Amon Murwira has said.

Prof Murwira told the UAE's 53rd National Day reception in Harare yesterday that finalising the agreement could further facilitate co-operation and ease of doing business between the two nations.

Since establishing diplomatic relations in June 1996, Zimbabwe and the UAE have made significant progress, with Zimbabwe opening an embassy in UAE capital Abu Dhabi in 2019 and a consulate in the commercial centre Dubai in 2023.

"We are confident to state that since then, our two countries enjoy excellent bilateral relations, which continue to flourish," said Prof Murwira.

"The current trade statistics unfortunately do not truly reflect the excellent political and diplomatic relations between our two countries. We assure you that Zimbabwe is considering the proposed comprehensive economic partnership agreement to improve trade and investment between our two countries".

Zimbabwe was implementing more reforms to enhance the business environment, following the establishment of the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA).

"The UAE is a good friend of Zimbabwe, and we look forward to increasing trade and investment," said Prof Murwira.

Zimbabwe, he said, welcomed UAE investment in mechanised agriculture, green energy, and ICT education.

UAE Ambassador to Zimbabwe Jassim al-Qasimi emphasised the UAE's commitment to economic development and international co-operation.

"The UAE leadership will continue to support multilateralism and partnerships in efforts to reduce global tensions and enhance international co-operation," said Amb al-Qasimi.

"The UAE will continue to pursue its foreign policy aimed at building common interests among countries based on the principle of promoting peace, stability, prosperity, and well-being of the people. The government of the United Arab Emirates is co-ordinating with the Government of Zimbabwe under the framework of the vision of 2030. During the years 2025-2026, the two sides will set up some development projects, especially in the field of health and education.

"The UAE will provide modern technologies. On the other hand, in co-ordination with the University of Zimbabwe, the UAE will assist with modern technologies in the field of agriculture, forest conservation, and farmers' training in some areas".