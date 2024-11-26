Ethiopia: Sixteen Detained in Oromia's Darra District After Media Statements On Violence and Civilian Killings, As Teen's Beheading Sparks Social Media Outrage

Addis Standard — Sixteen residents of the Darra district, North Shewa Zone, Oromia region, have been detained by government forces after raising concerns to the media about ongoing violence in the area and recent civilian killings allegedly carried out by the Fano militia.

Residents had shared their concerns with media outlets, including Oromia Media Network, highlighting the impact of the violence and calling for accountability. Their statements gained significant attention on social media platforms, including TikTok and Facebook.

A resident of Ware Gabro kebele in the Darra district, who spoke to Addis Standard on condition of anonymity for safety reasons, said the detainees included his mother and his uncle's wife.

He noted that the detentions occurred amid ongoing conflict in the area, with accusations directed at government forces and reports of civilian deaths attributed to the Fano militia.

The resident reported that his mother and his uncle's wife were detained on November 22, 2024, at 7:00 a.m. "The government forces came to our home in the morning to detain my father and his brother. However, they were not home that day. After making some remarks, the forces took my mother and my uncle's wife," he said.

He added that, despite their detention, neither woman had spoken publicly or appeared on social media; instead, his father and uncle had been vocal on behalf of the community.

The source stated that his relatives are being detained at Cheka Secondary School in Cheka town and have not appeared in court.

Another resident of Ware Gabro kebele, who also spoke anonymously, said his brother was detained from his home on November 22, 2024, at 9:30 a.m., after making a media appearance voicing concerns.

"He is being held at Cheka Secondary School in Cheka town," he said, noting that his brother's concerns reflected those of the wider community.

A list of detainees shared with Addis Standard by the resident included Mezgebu Teshome, Tamene Garado, Abaye Aminu, Asmara Temesgen, Reverend Abaye Belaw, Kasiye Habtamu, Emabet Temesgen, and Mulalem Werku, among others. "None of the detainees have appeared in court yet," the resident emphasized.

The resident reported that government forces accused those whose media appearances and social media posts gained attention of "inciting public division." He said, "The residents were merely asking for an end to the violence and seeking justice. These are basic rights, not crimes."

The resident also reported instances of displacement and property destruction in addition to the detentions, adding, "We have been speaking about the hardships we face, but instead of addressing our safety and concerns, the government is detaining us."

The Darra district has become a flashpoint for violence, with clashes involving government forces, the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), and the Fano militia. Recently, the killing of a 17-year-old in the Darra district, North Shewa Zone, Oromia region, has sparked outrage, highlighting persistent violence in the area.

Reports indicate that the victim, identified as Dereje Amare, was "gruesomely beheaded" by armed individuals allegedly linked to the Fano militia. A video of the incident circulated on social media, although the event reportedly occurred two months earlier.

The Oromia Regional Government have condemned the killing, stating that "the inhumane and gruesome actions carried out by the extremist Fano group" emphasize the need to safeguard citizens' safety.

The opposition Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) has also condemned the killing. The OLF pointed fingers at Fano militants and government forces, alleging involvement in "serious and grave war crimes" in the Darra district. It accused Fano of carrying out atrocities such as "public executions," "confiscation of land and property," and targeting civilians "ranging from newborns to the elderly."