Ethiopia: Pretoria Peace Agreement Testament to African Solutions for African Problems - Ethiopian President

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian President Taye Atseke Selassie lauded the Pretoria Peace Agreement as a landmark achievement, embodying the principle of African solutions to African problems.

Speaking at the Continental Conference on Peace, Prosperity, and Development held in Addis Ababa, the President emphasized that the agreement is a powerful example of Africa's capacity to address its own challenges through homegrown initiatives and collaboration.

Through the African Union (AU)-led process, a two-year northern conflict ended and the Pretoria Peace accord was signed in 2022.

"The Pretoria Peace Agreement, which has been mentioned time and again, is indeed a testament to the principles of African solutions to African problems," President Taye stated.

He also underscored Ethiopia's commitment to prioritizing peace and unity over discord, citing the ongoing national dialogue process as a cornerstone of the country's peace-building efforts.

"We decided to prioritize peace over discord. Once and for all, alongside our conflict, I want to open a new chapter of the national dialogue process that we have embarked upon to liberate indigenous peoples."

The President noted the vital role of development in fostering sustainable peace, calling for a "fundamental reimagining of development and security paradigms" to address the shifting geopolitical landscape.

Taye further highlighted Africa's untapped potential, particularly its youth and women, as key drivers of peace and prosperity.

"It is impossible to imagine a huge development and prosperous Africa without the power of women and youth," he said, urging stakeholders to prepare the next generation to seize the opportunities presented by initiatives like the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Speaking on environmental sustainability, President Taye linked Ethiopia's Green Legacy Initiative to broader peace-building efforts.

"This is exemplified by the Green Legacy Initiative as we ensure a resilient future for generations to come," he remarked, calling for local actions to address global challenges like climate change.

On his part Ethiopia's Peace Minister, Binalf Andualem addressed the conference, echoing the President's call for African-led solutions.

He hailed the recent progress in Ethiopia's Disarmament, Demobilization, and Reintegration (DDR) process, which stems from the African Union-led Pretoria Peace Agreement.

"The initiation of the DDR process not only underscores our commitment to resolve African challenges with African solutions, but also serves as a testament to our dedication to peace-building on the continent," he said.

Minister Binalf emphasized the importance of national dialogue in unifying the country and reconciling differences.

"One of the key initiatives we have embarked upon is the national dialogue process, a crucial step towards building sustainable peace and fostering national consensus," he explained.

He also stressed the need for achieving Pan-African unity, stating, "Peace, by its very essence, transcends physical borders and cannot be confined by artificial divisions."

The conference, attended by key policymakers, leaders, and stakeholders, aims to catalyze actionable solutions to Africa's pressing issues of peace, prosperity, and development.

Both President Taye and Minister Binalf the President and the Minister highlighted the interconnectedness of Africa's challenges and aspirations, calling for collective action to address shared issues.

Our challenges are shared, our aspirations are interconnected, and our solutions must be African-led," they said, urging nations to join hands in the spirit of Pan-Africanism.

The two officials also expressed confidence that such platforms would strengthen Africa's ability to navigate global challenges while preserving its unique identity and values.

The event concluded with a call to action for African nations to leverage their collective strength and resources to build a peaceful and prosperous future for generations to come.