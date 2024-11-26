Ethiopia's Contributions to Peace Domain Model, Says African Union Commission

Addis Ababa — African Union Commission for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security hailed Ethiopia's peace-building efforts as exemplary model.

A Continental Conference on Peace and development is Underway in Addis Ababa.

During the occasion, African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security, Ambassador Bankole Adeoye commended Ethiopia's significant role in fostering peace and stability, emphasizing the African Union's allocation of one million USD for Ethiopia's disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration programs.

Ethiopia's peace-building efforts have been hailed as exemplary, he said, citing the strides the country has made following the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement signed on November 2, 2022.

Ethiopia's contributions in the peace domain exemplify the model for peace," Adeoye remarked.

The conference, initiated by Ethiopia's Ministry of Peace, brought together African Union officials, international bodies, and peace experts to come up with sustainable strategies for conflict resolution and development across Africa.

The commissioner highlighted the necessity of integrating peace, security, and development efforts, calling for robust collaboration among member states, regional economic communities, and global partners.

Referring to the African Union's Agenda 2063, he underscored the importance of unity and democracy, stating, "We must strengthen our policy and pragmatic interventions by integrating peace, security, and sustainable development in all our endeavors."

Durable peace is a license for prosperity, Adeoye concluded, reaffirming the African Union's commitment to fostering a united and peaceful Africa.

UN Assistant Secretary-General and Resident Coordinator in Ethiopia, Ramiz Alakbarov, shared similar sentiments, praising Ethiopia's dedication to address the root causes of conflict and displacement.

He lauded the nation's alignment with the African Union's and United Nations' peace agendas, stressing that "silencing the guns is important, and there will be no development without peace."

The conference underscored the need for inclusive peace processes, empowerment of women and youth, incorporating traditional African conflict-resolution mechanisms alongside global standards.

Needless to mention that peace remains the cornerstone for achieving sustainable development and prosperity across the continent.