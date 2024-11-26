Angola Woman Organization Reiterates Call for Child Sexual Abuse Report

Huambo — The deputy secretary of the Organization of Angolan Woman (OMA) in Huambo province Maria Catuvala on Monday reiterated the call to denounce the sexual abuse of minors, most of which is covered up by the family itself, out of shame or fear.

The head of the MPLA's women's organization made the call, while addressing a lecture on "Family abandonment and sexual abuse", which marked the opening of the 16 days of activism in the fight against gender-based violence in this region of the country.

Maria Catuvala said the Woman Organization has noticed many cases of sexual violence against children and adolescents and, given the concern, is passing on messages that there are laws in Angola that punish offenders exemplarily to reduce this social evil.

"Most cases of sexual violence are happening in the family environment and the appeal we have been making to mothers is to report it, because this traumatizes boys and girls, who grow up with a distorted mind, because of this act committed by their stepfather, grandmother, uncle, brother or nephew," she lamented.

Maria Catuvala said that during the 16 days of activism based on gender-based violence in Huambo province, talks will be held in the 11 municipalities so that society can reflect on the negative impact of this evil phenomenon.

The aim, she said, is to make the general population aware of the fact that violence does not only occur against women, but also against children, adolescents and men.

OMA Secretariat in Huambo province has registered 20 cases of domestic violence this year, compared to 50 in 2023, some of which were submitted to judicial authorities.

The jurist Yolanda Chingongo, on her turn, who gave a lecture on "Family abandonment and sexual abuse", said the child abuse is an evil phenomenon that has devastated families, especially women, children and teenagers, who find a legal buffer in the country's laws that criminalize the practice.

She regretted the fact that the number of cases is increasing, due to a lack of reports, despite the involvement of the authorities in calling on them not to cover up the perpetrators.

Chingungo urged the involvement of non-governmental organizations in raising awareness in society in order to reduce these cases, which have many consequences for the well-being of the country's future.

OMA was founded in 1961 in Leopoldville, in what is now the Democratic Republic of Congo, by a group of Angolan women, members of the philanthropic association called "Kudiango". ZZN/JSV/ALH/AMP