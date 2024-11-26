Zimbabwe: Chinhoyi Dismisses Claims of Distributing Unpurified Water

The Chinhoyi Municipality has downplayed claims circulating on social media that it is distributing raw and unpurified water to its residents.

The council described the claims as malicious.

Mr Tichaona Mlauzi, the council's public relations manager, stated that after purifying the water, Chinhoyi Municipality takes samples for laboratory testing, and the results have been satisfactory.

"Contrary to the misinformation, we do not distribute raw water through our network system. We also conduct intermittent water quality tests to determine its suitability for consumption. All laboratory tests indicate that the water quality is satisfactory," said Mr Mlauzi.

However, he noted that the turbidity of the water has risen from previous levels of less than one.

Turbidity refers to the cloudiness or darkness of the water's colour. It is now between one and three, which still makes the water suitable for any preferred use. For quality and safe water, turbidity should be between one and five.

Mr Mlauzi added, "We will always strive to distribute potable water that meets the prescribed ranges for both pH and turbidity."

The uproar followed concerns about the colour and odour of the water being supplied to residents.

Mr Mlauzi said the discoloration was caused by the decreasing water levels in the Hunyani River, from which the municipality draws its water. The river is also a vital source of livelihood for hundreds of locals engaged in vegetable gardening, construction, and fishing.

Upstream, it provides water for farmers involved in irrigation farming.

The council is also said to be adding activated carbon, which helps reduce water turbidity.

One netizen from a local WhatsApp group challenged the council leadership to lead by example by drinking the water in front of cameras to convince residents of its safety.

The council has faced criticism from residents who are demanding uninterrupted water supplies amid revelations that some locations have gone for months without receiving water.