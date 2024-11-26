South Africa: 948 Suspects Arrested During Operation Shanela in the Province

25 November 2024
South African Police Service (Pretoria)

North West Operation Shanela continues to yield more positive results. This after 948 suspects were arrested for various crimes around the Province in operations conducted between Monday, 18 November 2024 to Sunday, 24 November 2024, by police and other law enforcement agencies.

The suspects were amongst others, arrested for illicit mining, rape, murder, assault GBH, malicious damage to property, burglary residential and business premises, possession of drugs, theft out of / from motor vehicle and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Of the 948 arrested suspects, 439 were wanted for contact crimes like murder, attempted murder, rape, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, assault common, illicit mining, house robbery and business robbery, while 259 were arrested during Detectives suspect raiding operations. Additionally, 64 suspected undocumented persons were taken in for processing.

The arrests were effected through execution of several actions, which included stop and searches, roadblocks, patrols, vehicle check points, visiting and inspecting of licensed liquor premises, second-hand goods dealers and many others. The operations also culminated in the confiscation of a variety of drugs, dangerous weapons, computers, laptops, counterfeit goods, nine cell phones, illegal cigarettes, 29 ammunition, four firearms, copper cable, liquor and four vehicles. During the operations, 14 illegal liquor outlets or shebeens were shutdown.

The Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, congratulated police members and other stakeholders for their continuous support in fighting crime in the province and for making sure that the citizens are protected.

