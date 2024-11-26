Sudan: Minister of Agriculture Refutes, in Figures, Reports Promoting Famine in Sudan

Portsudan — Acting Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Dr. Abu Bakr Omar Al-Bushra, refuted the reports promoting famine in Sudan, explaining in figures that Sudan will not starve with the agricultural capabilities and opportunities that the country possesses.

Minister of Agriculture announced, in a press conference in Portsudan on Monday, the success of the summer agricultural season, stressing the good preparation and early preparation for the winter agricultural season that was launched in the Northern State in mid-November.

Minister of Agriculture refuted the allegations that Sudan is experiencing famine, pointing out that the most important determinants by which famine is measured are malnutrition rates, indicating that all the circles that spoke about famine in Sudan did not collect data or conduct studies on malnutrition in the country and based their talk on political motives.

The Minister of Agriculture said that the harvest launch was celebrated in early November in Kassala State. He revealed that the expected production for the summer season ranges between 7 and 8 million tons of grains, and that this volume is higher than Sudan's need for crops and grains, indicating that this refutes the famine myth.

The Minister of Agriculture addressed the progress of preparations for the winter season, reassuring everyone that preparations are going excellently, expressing the ministry's appreciation for partners from international organizations related to the agricultural sector, praising the fuel companies and all parties that contributed to the success of the summer season as well as those who are contributing to good preparation for the winter season.

He addressed the extent of the destruction caused by the violations of the terrorist Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Militia on the agricultural sector, noting that the country, despite this, overcame the challenge and moved on and achieved successes in the sector.