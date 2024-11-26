Zimbabwe Will Maintain Fiscal Discipline - President Mnangagwa

President Mnangagwa has said the Government of Zimbabwe is committed to maintaining fiscal discipline as it implements its debt clearance strategy, adding that the successful implementation of the plan is key to Zimbabwe's prosperity.

The President said this as he was delivering his keynote address at the High-Level Structured Dialogue Platform on the Arrears Clearance and Debt Resolution in Harare this morning.

He said since the establishment of the platform, tremendous progress has been registered in clearing the nation's debt.

"Government remains committed to maintaining fiscal discipline. Tight monetary policies will remain in place. Coordination between fiscal and monetary policy will ensure stability.

"Zimbabwe's economy has shown resilience. Last year we registered growth and this year it is projected that the economy will grow by 2 percent on account of the drought which affected production," said President Mnangagwa.

"Next year the economy is expected to rebound and grow by 6 percent due to the recovery of the agricultural and mining sectors."

"With regards to land tenure, the Government made a bold decision to give security of tenure to all beneficiaries of the land reform programme.

"Transformative infrastructure projects across the country are changing the quality of life for Zimbabweans and funding is mainly through domestic resources," he said.

President Mnangagwa thanked AfDB and the high-level facilitator, former President for Mozambique, Cde Joaquim Chissano, for continuing to facilitate the process.

He said as Zimbabwe transitions to the implementation of National Development Strategy 2, access to external long-term funding of projects will be key.