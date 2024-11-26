Zimbabwe: Masvingo's Mini Hydro Power Plant Feeds 5 Megawatts Into National Grid

25 November 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By George Maponga in Masvingo

Masvingo City and surrounding areas will soon be receiving 7 megawatts of electricity daily in a major boost for businesses and residents in the country's oldest town.

This follows the completion of a 5MW mini hydro power plant at Lake Mutirikwi in Masvingo.

The plant has already passed a trial following its completion and is now feeding 5MW into the national grid.

The city is currently getting a daily allocation of 2MW from Zesa, which is inadequate for the city's energy needs, hence the prolonged load shedding that is sometimes lasting for more than 18 hours.

Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira said the completion of the mini hydro power plant means the ancient city will get more power every day.

"Masvingo City, including areas such as military cantonments and other securiry entities,the provincial hospital and the water treatment plant at Bushmead on the shores of Lake Mutirikwi will no longer experience power outages," he said.

"The city is getting 2MW daily but will soon start getting an additional 5MW."

Minister Chadzamira said the completion of the US$14,6million mini-hydro power plant is a boon for the provincial economy.

Built and operated by Great Zimbabwe Hydro Power Company, the Lake Mutirikwi power plant symbolises Masvingo Province's baby steps towards eco-friendly energy.

