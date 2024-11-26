Somalia: Jubaland Ministry Accuses Govts of Illegal Troop Deployment in Lower Jubba

25 November 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Kismayo, Somalia — The Jubbaland Ministry of Internal Security issued a press release today denouncing the Federal Government of Somalia for deploying unauthorized troops in its territory.

The ministry stated that soldiers airlifted from Mogadishu landed in Raskambooni, Lower Jubba region, earlier today to commence military operations.

The press release claims that this deployment is part of a broader scheme by the central government to undermine the regional administration of Jubbaland, particularly in light of recent elections where local leadership has been contested.

The ministry's statement did not specify the nature of the military operations but highlighted the perceived threat to regional autonomy and stability.

Jubbaland has formally accused the federal government of interfering in its electoral process and internal governance, escalating tensions between the regional state and the central authority.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.