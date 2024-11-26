Somalia: Jubaland Ministry Accuses Govts of Illegal Troop Deployment in Lower Jubba

Kismayo, Somalia — The Jubbaland Ministry of Internal Security issued a press release today denouncing the Federal Government of Somalia for deploying unauthorized troops in its territory.

The ministry stated that soldiers airlifted from Mogadishu landed in Raskambooni, Lower Jubba region, earlier today to commence military operations.

The press release claims that this deployment is part of a broader scheme by the central government to undermine the regional administration of Jubbaland, particularly in light of recent elections where local leadership has been contested.

The ministry's statement did not specify the nature of the military operations but highlighted the perceived threat to regional autonomy and stability.

Jubbaland has formally accused the federal government of interfering in its electoral process and internal governance, escalating tensions between the regional state and the central authority.