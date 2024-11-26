Uganda: President Museveni and VP Alupo to Grace Ministry of Foreign Affairs Diaspora Convention

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has announced its inaugural Ugandan Diaspora Convention, slated for December 19-20, 2024, at Speke Resort Munyonyo in Kampala.

Held under the theme "Diaspora for Social-Economic Development," the event aims to harness the potential of Ugandans abroad for national progress.

According to the Ministry, the convention targets Ugandans excelling in diverse sectors, particularly those holding positions in host governments, universities, research centers, hospitals, international organizations, and global corporations such as Microsoft and Google.

It also focuses on specialists in agro-industry, ICT, engineering, transport, and tourism.

The program kicks off with field visits from December 17-18, where delegates will tour key investment sites, including Murchison Falls, the oil fields in Hoima and Buliisa Districts, Namanve industrial zones, agricultural research centers, and ICT hubs.

These visits aim to familiarize the delegation with Uganda's investment landscape and highlight areas for potential economic engagement.

The convention's indoor sessions, beginning on December 19, will feature a wide range of topics, including increasing remittances, investment opportunities, tourism, agriculture, technology, and sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) will present strategies on land acquisition, banking, labour migration, and networking.

Additionally, there will be a signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between Diaspora investors and relevant government agencies.

The Head of the Diaspora Department, Ambassador Johnny Muhindo, announced that the event would be officially opened by Vice President Jessica Alupo and closed by President Museveni.

Delegates will also have the opportunity to record videos during field visits to share insights on investment opportunities and suggest improvements to optimize the visited sites for development.

Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs, Ambassador Abbey Walusimbi, has urged the Diaspora community to seize this opportunity to support Uganda's socio-economic transformation agenda.

"To the Diaspora community, you are cordially invited to this inaugural convention. Let us unite and contribute to H.E. President Museveni's vision for socio-economic transformation," he said.

This milestone event is expected to draw a significant number of Ugandans living and working abroad, fostering collaboration and innovation for a resilient future for both the Diaspora and Uganda.