Rwanda: Angola Confident On DRC and Rwanda Dialogue

25 November 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola's Foreign Minister, Téte António, said Monday in Luanda that he is convinced that open dialogue between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda will help establish understandings between the parties.

The head of Angolan diplomacy made the statement at the opening of the 6th Ministerial Meeting on the Security and Peace Situation in eastern DRC.

Téte António welcomed the presence of his counterparts and wished them success, bearing in mind the efforts of Angolan President João Lourenço to achieve peace and security in the region.

The delegations are led by Thérèse Wagner, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and La Francophonie of the DRC, and Olivier Nduhungirehe, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Rwanda, under Angolan facilitation.

This Tripartite Ministerial Meeting aims to analyze the "Report of the Experts on the Concept of Operations (CONOP)" and consequently work on the outstanding security issues contained in the Draft Peace Agreement proposed by the facilitator.

On July 30, Angola announced that the DRC and Rwanda had reached an agreement on a ceasefire, a decision that came after a meeting in Luanda. VIC/TED/AMP

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.