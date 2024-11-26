Rwanda: Angola Confident On DRC and Rwanda Dialogue

Luanda — Angola's Foreign Minister, Téte António, said Monday in Luanda that he is convinced that open dialogue between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda will help establish understandings between the parties.

The head of Angolan diplomacy made the statement at the opening of the 6th Ministerial Meeting on the Security and Peace Situation in eastern DRC.

Téte António welcomed the presence of his counterparts and wished them success, bearing in mind the efforts of Angolan President João Lourenço to achieve peace and security in the region.

The delegations are led by Thérèse Wagner, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and La Francophonie of the DRC, and Olivier Nduhungirehe, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Rwanda, under Angolan facilitation.

This Tripartite Ministerial Meeting aims to analyze the "Report of the Experts on the Concept of Operations (CONOP)" and consequently work on the outstanding security issues contained in the Draft Peace Agreement proposed by the facilitator.

On July 30, Angola announced that the DRC and Rwanda had reached an agreement on a ceasefire, a decision that came after a meeting in Luanda. VIC/TED/AMP