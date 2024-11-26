Rwanda: How Can Rwanda's Near-Extinct Traditional Food Crops Be Salvaged?

Agricultural scientists and traditionalists have pointed at the need for protecting traditional food crops that are slowly disappearing in Rwanda, yet they have numerous advantages in terms of nutrition and climate resilience.

Food crops like millet, sorghum, certain types of pumpkin as well as vegetables like Isogi (cleome gynandra) and particular indigenous tubers are getting harder to find in the country, and some experts say the situation may worsen.

Globally, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) estimates that 75 percent of the genetic diversity of agricultural crops has been lost since the beginning of the 20th century. The main cause of this, the FAO says, is loss is the replacement of traditional varieties with commercial and high-yielding varieties.

In an interview with The New Times, agricultural scientist Pacifique Nshimiyimana, who heads the Alliance for Science Rwanda, pointed at the importance of protecting traditional crops, saying it goes beyond food production and touches the maintenance of biodiversity and the balance of ecosystems.

"No living organism should be lost as each plays a role in the ecosystem," he explained.

For him, besides providing food, such plants serve as a habitat for insects which in turn support the wider environment. He argued that through agricultural technologies, Rwanda could revive traditional food crops under threat, as he cited the example of the American chestnut tree which was nearly extinct, but was restored through biotechnology usage.

What farmers, traditionalists say

Bernard Bizimana, a 60-year-old farmer from Rulindo District, in an interview with The New Times, shed light on the challenges that characterise the farming of traditional crops today as compared to the past years.

"When I was in my 20s, it was much easier to grow these traditional crops," he said.

"I grew up watching my parents plant traditional crops like sorghum and millet. They used to make bread from these grains, and it provided them with the energy to live long, healthy lives. Many of them would even reach 100 years," he added.

However, he pointed out that seeds for such traditional crops have become increasingly scarce, as the government has introduced specific regulations on which crops should be planted in designated areas, and unfortunately, traditional varieties are often excluded."

"If these traditional crops were more recognised and supported, it would not only benefit us economically but also help preserve an important part of our culture," he noted.

Modeste Nzayisenga Rutangarwamaboko, a traditionalist and cultural researcher, expressed concerns about the decline of traditional crops, noting that it has also led to the loss of some traditional practices related to food, drink, and livestock.

For example, he said sorghum which was once considered the 'king's food' is becoming more scarce, with much of it now imported from neighbouring countries.

RAB takes measures to protect traditional cash crops

Florence Uwamahoro, Deputy Director General for Agriculture at the Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB), says Rwanda is taking measures to conserve traditional food crops.

Florence Uwamahoro, Deputy Director General for Agriculture at the Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB), says Rwanda is taking measures to conserve traditional food crops.

"RAB has a dedicated genetic resources management program that safeguards and conserves traditional crops through our national germplasm collection," she said.

The initiative, according to her, plays a key role in protecting crops such as sorghum and millet which are vital not only for food security but also for maintaining biodiversity.

She also noted that the government has signed the International Treaty on Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture, which promotes the conservation and sustainable use of endangered traditional crops. In addition, the country is also participating in the Nagoya Protocol which ensures fair sharing of benefits derived from genetic resources.

RAB has also established a national genebank focusing on long-term preservation of the traditional crops.

"We have collected over 500 varieties of traditional crops from across the country and stored them in the genebank," she noted.