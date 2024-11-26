Namibia: Mbumba 'Happy' With Manner in Which Politicians Campaigned

President Nangolo Mbumba says he is pleased with the manner in which leaders of political parties and Namibians have conducted themselves during the campaign period.

He said this in a speech on Monday ahead of the presidential and National Assembly elections on 27 November.

Namibians will on Wednesday elect the fifth president and members of the eighth National Assembly.

"The climate in which you campaigned and freely expressed your views in favour of your political parties is a demonstration of the strength of the democratic foundations of the Namibian House.

"I therefore wish to thank all political parties, their leaders, supporters and sympathisers and all the relevant stakeholders in the country for the successful conclusion of all the electoral activities ahead of national voting day," the president noted.

Mbumba appealed to Namibians to exercise their democratic right in a calm manner that is peaceful and respectful of one another, the relevant authorities and the laws of the country.

"I acknowledge the presence in our country of the regional, continental and international

Election Observation Missions. I wish them a peaceful stay in our country, as they conduct their important work without any hindrance," he said.

The president further urged the Electoral Commission of Namibia to conduct its mandate as outlined in the Constitution and the Electoral Act.

"I assure the electoral commission of the support of all relevant institutions of the state in the execution of this important mandate. I encourage the commissioners and all ECN staff to carry out their work with integrity, diligence and fairness so as to uphold our democratic values," Mbumba stated.