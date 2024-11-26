Namibia: Youth Forum Share Concerns, Hopes Ahead of Namibia's Presidential Election

As Namibia prepares for the 27 November elections, Sorris Sorris Youth Forum chairperson Marvin Gaseb is urging candidates to address the issues affecting his community's youth.

Gaseb, speaking on behalf of the Sorris Sorris Conservancy youth, has expressed his concern and raised several pressing issues that could help young people in Sorris Sorris and elsewhere in the Kunene region have a better future.

In terms of youth empowerment and leadership, Gaseb and his team claim to have been involved in the restoration of a youth structure at Sorris Sorris, which serves as an important platform for youth engagement in community development.

"Encouraging youth involvement in local conservation has been a significant accomplishment," says Gaseb, adding that the youth are now taking responsibility for maintaining their environment as an important part of sustaining both their livelihoods and the community.

He emphasises the importance of raising awareness about conservation and how it contributes to economic growth and sustainability.

According to Gaseb, the most significant barrier to future success for Sorris youth is a lack of specialised educational opportunities.

"While the community is practically next door to Kunene's thriving tourism industry, local vocational training centres, such as the Khorixas Vocational Training Centre, do not provide courses tailored specifically to tourism.

"If we had a curriculum focused on tourism development, we would better prepare our youth for job opportunities in this thriving sector," Gaseb says.

While technical skills training is necessary, Gaseb advocates educational reforms that prioritise tourism, given the region's potential for growth in that sector.

Access to resources and logistical challenges, according to Gaseb, are the most pressing issues confronting the Sorris youth.

According to him, the young people struggle to attend meetings or seek services due to the distance to the community centre.

Gaseb says unemployment and economic development are important issues for qualified Sorris youth.

He requests that the Ministry of Labour, Industrial Relations and Employment Creation conduct a more thorough study of youth unemployment in the community to capture all relevant data, which will aid in policy formulation.

He says job creation processes must be free of favours and political affiliations, merit-based and provide equal opportunity to all young people without discrimination.

Gaseb advocates greater transparency and accountability in the public hiring process.

According to him, alcohol and drug abuse are prevalent in Sorris, which is typically linked to a lack of economic opportunities and recreational activities.

Theft has also become a problem.

"Addressing these issues necessitates cooperation from all sectors of society," says Gaseb.

He emphasises the importance of inclusivity and impartiality in leadership, citing the Sorris Sorris Conservancy's policy of non-affiliation with political or religious groups as ensuring fair representation for all youth, regardless of affiliation.

Gaseb is optimistic about technology's potential to help Sorris Sorris' youth.

Gaseb calls on presidential candidates to listen to the voices of young people and take concrete steps to address issues.

"As the youth of Sorris Sorris, we are Namibia's future and we deserve the tools, opportunities and fair treatment to create a better tomorrow."

Gaseb believes that as the next election approaches, the new leadership will bring about change and take tangible steps to address these pressing issues.