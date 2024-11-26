Zimbabwe: Police Warn of Syndicate Circulating Counterfeit U.S.$100 Notes

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has cautioned the public to be wary of a syndicate circulating fake United States dollars in $100 denominations.

The syndicate, comprising both male and female elements, is reportedly operating in Mashonaland West province, particularly in the administrative capital of Chinhoyi.

ZRP provincial spokesperson, Inspector lan Kohwera told NewZimbabwe.com that authorities are seized with tracking the unscrupulous elements.

"Police in Mashonaland West Province are worried about the circulation of fake US dollar notes in the province, particularly Chinhoyi town.

"Unscrupulous people pretending to be genuine customers are approaching the business community, be it retail shops, service stations, beer outlets and even vendors with US$100 fake notes.

"The syndicate composed of both male and females are using different vehicles like Toyota Fortuner and other posh cars," said Kohwera.

The racketeers buy goods in small amounts in order to be given change, defrauding businesspeople and individuals.

"Police is appealing to anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the syndicate to approach any nearest police station," he added.

Police appealed to the business community to be alert and vet properly customers tendering US$100 notes before giving them the required goods and change.

"Everyone should familiarise themselves with security features of not only US notes but all currencies," the police spokesman said.