Ethiopia: U.S. Embassy Supports Local Businesses With Networking and Knowledge Sharing to Navigate Currency Fluctuations

In observance of Global Entrepreneurship Week 2024, the U.S. Embassy successfully conducted a series of events fostering insightful and engaging discussions among women entrepreneurs, university graduates, U.S. alumni, startups, and others involved in Ethiopian business and entrepreneurship to share practical solutions to sustain businesses amid ongoing currency fluctuations.

Held under the theme "Entrepreneurship is for Everyone" the series of events facilitated discussions on the challenges and opportunities arising from currency fluctuations, in partnership with panelists from the American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM)-Ethiopia, Ethiopian Economic Association (EEA), USAID- Ethiopia, Bank of Oromia, Addis Ababa University and Samra Leather, who shared their insights and strategies for navigating economic challenges.

In her remarks, Counselor for Public Diplomacy Naomi Fellows said: "We are excited to celebrate GEW 2024 with such a diverse group of entrepreneurs and leaders. This dialogue is key to understanding the challenges Ethiopian businesses face and finding actionable strategies to ensure their success."

Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) is an annual international event that celebrates and supports entrepreneurship in many countries across the world. It connects aspiring entrepreneurs, business leaders, investors, policymakers, and educators through a series of activities, workshops, panel discussions, and networking events. Its goal is to inspire people to start and grow their own businesses, promote entrepreneurial innovation, and build supportive ecosystems for economic growth.

Participants of the events organized by the Embassy emphasized the need for collaboration between the private sector, financial institutions, and policymakers and think tanks. The event also provided valuable networking opportunities for entrepreneurs and U.S alumni group to connect with experts who can offer support, mentorship, and resources to help them thrive.

