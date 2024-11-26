Malawi: Mutharika, Get Off Facebook! Malawians Wants Your Presence On Streets, Suffer Teargas With Them

opinion

Malawi is burning, and its people are crying out for leadership. The fuel crisis is paralyzing livelihoods, the economy is on its knees, and the call for free and fair elections next year grows louder with each passing day. Yet, as ordinary Malawians brave the streets to demand accountability, one question looms large: Where is Peter Mutharika, the leader of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), when his country needs him most?

It is not enough to issue statements from the comfort of a mansion or craft eloquent Facebook posts condemning the government's failures. Words do not drive change; action does. The DPP, as the official opposition, must do more than criticize from afar. It must stand shoulder to shoulder with Malawians in the fight for justice, transparency, and economic stability.

A Leader Missing in Action

Peter Mutharika is no stranger to the burdens of leadership. As a former president, he understands better than most the weight of public expectation. Yet, in this critical moment, his absence from the frontlines is deafening. While UTM leader Dr. Dalitso Kabambe and other activists are out there risking it all, Mutharika and the leader of the opposition, George Chaponda, are conspicuously absent, hiding behind statements and tweets.

This is not leadership. This is abdication of responsibility.

A Call to Action

Malawians are not calling for a savior; they are calling for solidarity. They want to see their leaders stand with them, face the tear gas, feel their struggles, and demand change alongside them. Leadership is about more than holding a title or issuing commands. It is about being present when it matters most.

By staying away, Mutharika and Chaponda send a troubling message: that their political careers and comfort matter more than the plight of ordinary citizens. This is unacceptable.

What's at Stake?

The stakes have never been higher. The fuel crisis is crippling businesses and pushing families deeper into poverty. Inflation is eroding whatever little savings Malawians have left. And with elections just around the corner, the need for electoral reforms and transparency is urgent.

Mutharika and the DPP must understand that their credibility as an opposition party hinges on their willingness to lead from the front. Issuing press releases is not enough. Facebook posts will not bring fuel to the pumps or bread to the table.

A Missed Opportunity

Mutharika has an opportunity to redeem his tarnished legacy and prove that he is not just a retired politician but a statesman who cares about the people. His absence from the streets is a missed chance to galvanize support, unite the opposition, and send a strong message to the government that Malawians demand better.

Wake Up, Mutharika

Peter Mutharika must wake up and take responsibility as the leader of the DPP. He must put aside the luxury of his retirement and join the people in their struggle. The time for comfortable opposition is over. Malawi needs fighters, not spectators.

To George Chaponda: as Leader of the Opposition, your role is not confined to Parliament. The opposition's duty is to hold the government accountable at every turn. If the people are in the streets demanding change, you should be there with them, amplifying their voices.

Conclusion

Malawians are watching. They are taking note of who stands with them and who hides behind screens and statements. History will not judge kindly those who chose silence and inaction in the face of a national crisis.

Peter Mutharika, George Chaponda, and the entire DPP leadership must rise to the occasion, or they risk fading into irrelevance. Leadership demands courage, and the time to act is now. The people of Malawi deserve better--and so far, the DPP is failing them.