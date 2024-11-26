South Africa: Swimming SA Prepares for Court Case Against Disgruntled Parent On Legitimacy of Its Constitution

24 November 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Keanan Hemmonsbey

A mother of a minor Swimming South Africa athlete has had her membership terminated after she filed a court case against the federation for unjustly not selecting her child for the World Aquatics Junior Diving Championships.

Swimming South Africa (SSA) is in an ongoing legal battle against a disgruntled parent that could potentially open a floodgate of cases against the aquatic federation.

A mother has had her SSA membership terminated after taking SSA to court, on behalf of her child, after the federation did not select her child for the World Aquatics Junior Diving Championships, despite the child qualifying.

A source close to the case, speaking to Daily Maverick, explained that SSA has claimed that the minor athlete was left off the squad accidentally, but SSA has not filed any evidence to the court to support that claim as yet.

The athlete has since been added to the team, which is taking part in the World Championships in Rio de Janeiro from 24 November until 1 December.

The Gauteng Division of the High Court in Johannesburg will now decide whether the mother's SSA membership was lawfully terminated despite it being done according to the constitution of the federation.

Section 14.3 of the SSA constitution reads, "Any Individual Member, Club, District or Affiliate taking legal action against SSA without following the dispute resolution process, will...

