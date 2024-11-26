Kenya: Kengen Picked to Drive Kenya's Carbon Market Framework

Nairobi — The Kenya Electricity Generating Company PLC (KenGen) has been appointed to the Multi-Sectoral Technical Committee (MSTC) to spearhead Kenya's carbon market framework development.

Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale confirmed the three-year appointment, effective November 22, 2024, in a gazette notice.

The MSTC, a multidisciplinary body with representatives from key government ministries, counties, and agencies, provides technical advice to the Designated National Authority--National Environment Management Authority (NEMA)--on carbon project assessments.

This initiative, under the Climate Change Act, 2013, and the newly enacted Climate Change (Carbon Markets) Regulations, 2024, establishes a technical framework to oversee carbon projects and facilitate Kenya's participation in global carbon markets.

KenGen has already accrued 6.9 million carbon credits through six Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) projects, including the Olkaria II Geothermal Expansion, Redevelopment of Tana Hydro Power Station, and Ngong Wind Project, registered under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

KenGen Managing Director Peter Njenga welcomed the appointment, emphasizing the company's pivotal role in advancing Kenya's climate ambitions.

"We are honored to join this climate-positive committee, which will play a key role in advancing the climate agenda not just in Kenya but across Africa. KenGen's extensive experience in renewable energy and carbon credit generation uniquely positions us to provide valuable insights and help shape a robust carbon market framework for Kenya," he said.

The initiative is expected to monetize Kenya's climate actions through carbon credit sales while driving the country's climate resilience and low-carbon development.