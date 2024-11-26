Kenya: Conservation Groups Partner to Empower Communities in Wildlife Protection

Nairobi — The International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), World Wide Fund for Nature-Kenya (WWF-Kenya), and The Nature Conservancy (TNC) have signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance community-centered nature conservation.

The partnership focuses on fundraising, developing, and implementing conservation projects that improve livelihoods while fostering sustainable development.

James Isiche, IFAW Africa Director, emphasized the importance of engaging communities in tourism and nature-based solutions to address human-wildlife coexistence and combat wildlife crime.

"Communities must benefit more from conservation efforts. They see tourists and levies, but they need a direct share in the benefits," he remarked.

TNC Kenya's Government Relations and Policy Director, Munira Anyonge Bashir, highlighted the role of conservation education in empowering communities to make informed decisions, particularly when engaging with conservation investors.

WWF-Kenya CEO Mohamed Awer underscored the link between environmental health and economic growth. "Our national development depends on the sustainability of our ecosystems. If they collapse, so will our economy and society," he stated.

The collaboration aims to integrate indigenous knowledge and sustainable finance mechanisms to counter threats to Kenya's natural resources while fostering stronger community involvement in conservation efforts.