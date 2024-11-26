Kenya: Conservation Groups Partner to Empower Communities in Wildlife Protection

26 November 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ken Muthomi

Nairobi — The International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), World Wide Fund for Nature-Kenya (WWF-Kenya), and The Nature Conservancy (TNC) have signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance community-centered nature conservation.

The partnership focuses on fundraising, developing, and implementing conservation projects that improve livelihoods while fostering sustainable development.

James Isiche, IFAW Africa Director, emphasized the importance of engaging communities in tourism and nature-based solutions to address human-wildlife coexistence and combat wildlife crime.

"Communities must benefit more from conservation efforts. They see tourists and levies, but they need a direct share in the benefits," he remarked.

TNC Kenya's Government Relations and Policy Director, Munira Anyonge Bashir, highlighted the role of conservation education in empowering communities to make informed decisions, particularly when engaging with conservation investors.

WWF-Kenya CEO Mohamed Awer underscored the link between environmental health and economic growth. "Our national development depends on the sustainability of our ecosystems. If they collapse, so will our economy and society," he stated.

The collaboration aims to integrate indigenous knowledge and sustainable finance mechanisms to counter threats to Kenya's natural resources while fostering stronger community involvement in conservation efforts.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.