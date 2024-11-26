Rwanda: Sandra Teta Confirms Wedding Plans With Weasel Are in Motion

Rwandan socialite Sandra Teta, the mother of three of singer Weasel Manizo's children and his current manager, has shared exciting news about their upcoming wedding.

According to Teta, plans are in motion for an introduction ceremony in Rwanda, where Weasel will visit her parents.

Speaking about the development, Teta told Ugandan media outlets that, "We had a lot to handle, including hosting a concert that didn't go well financially, but the plans are on. Invitations will soon be sent out."

She further explained that although setbacks initially delayed their plans, the couple is now in the final stages of preparation.

Teta moved to Uganda in 2018 after serving a few months in prison for allegedly swindling after her flopped Rwanda International Fashion World event graced by regional celebrities Bebe Cool and socialite Zari Hassan.

The beauty queen was given a part-time job after settling in Kampala to promote a bar called Hideout Bar & Lounge at the Lugogo bypass, which was a favorite hangout for musicians, especially those from the Mayanja family from which Weasel hails alongside Joseph Mayanja aka Jose Chameleone and Pius Mayanja alias Pallaso.

It is there that the duo resumed their relationship until they agreed to live together.

The couple, who have two kids together; a daughter and a son, had originally revealed plans for official wedding in May 2022 to confirm their commitment for the future as husband and wife.

Their relationship has, however, been the subject of public attention for years, especially when the socialite returned to Rwanda in August 2022 after it emerged that Weasel was on numerous occasions involved in alleged domestic violence against his Rwandan girlfriend that has been reported several times in the past.

Teta later reunited with Weasel and they have now come to an agreement to resume their wedding plans sooner than later.

Weasel is doing solo music after losing his Good Lyfe partner Mowzey Radio with whom they dominated the music industry in Uganda and the region until he died in February 2018.