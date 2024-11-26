Rwandan Students Take Part in Huawei Digital Talent Camp in China

Five outstanding university students from Rwanda participated in the renowned Huawei LEAP Digital Talent Study Camp in Shenzhen, China that ran from November 17 to 23.

The program exposed participants to advanced training in fields such as artificial intelligence (AI), 5G technology, cloud computing, and ICT while fostering leadership skills through workshops and discussions.

Supported entirely by Huawei, it aimed at enhancing the students' technical expertise and inspire them to contribute to Rwanda's evolving digital and technological ecosystem.

Ahead of the students' departure, the Managing Director of Huawei Rwanda, Jin Jinqing, emphasized the company's commitment to nurturing Rwanda's future leaders in technology. Huawei, in collaboration with top local universities, is working toward establishing an ICT academy in Rwanda.

"This academy will provide ongoing training and development opportunities, including national ICT competitions that could lead to African and international stages, with final rounds often held in China or major European cities," he said.

Jin highlighted the broader vision of these initiatives, noting, "While Huawei provides the resources and opportunities, the students are the ones who will shape the future."

The Chief Technical Advisor at the Ministry of Education, Pascal Gatabazi, lauded Huawei's contributions to Rwanda's human capital development through programs like Seeds for the Future.

He underscored the alignment between Huawei's initiatives and Rwanda's Vision 2050, which aims to establish a knowledge-based, technology-driven economy.

"I encourage you to seize this opportunity. Your success will inspire peers and contribute to national progress. Remember, as you travel, you represent Rwanda on the global stage. Uphold the nation's values and conduct yourselves responsibly," Gatabazi urged the students.

He further acknowledged the government's prioritization of emerging technologies like AI and big data, thanking Huawei for advancing this mission.

Among the selected students is Belyse Uwihirwe, who expressed her excitement about the opportunity prior to departure.

"This is a great chance to meet industry experts and gain valuable exposure in computer science," she said.

Belyse hopes to leverage the skills she acquires to address challenges in her community and share her knowledge with others, especially those lacking similar opportunities.

"This experience will not only advance my career but also enable me to contribute meaningfully to Rwanda and the wider continent," she added.

The Huawei LEAP Digital Talent Study Camp is a testament to the growing collaboration between the private sector and the government in building Rwanda's future workforce and fostering innovation in technology.