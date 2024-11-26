Rwanda: RPL Takeaways - Blues Flying High, Rutsiro's Hat Trick Hero and Haringingo On the Brink

It was a mixed weekend of Rwanda Premier League action packed with some shocking results which includes Rutsiro FC's 3-0 victory over Mukura Victory Sports in Rubavu.

Rayon Sports outplayed Gorilla FC to make it seven wins in a row and new hat trick hero Yves Habimana is sending warning to Rutsiro FC's rivals after tearing Mukura VS apart in Rubavu.

Overall, 18 goals were scored across various league centres with Rayon Sports, Vision FC, Police, and AS Kigali picking vital away wins.

Times Sport brings to you five takeaways from match day 10.

Hat trick hero Habimana punishes Mukura

Rutsiro FC forward Yves Habimana was virtually an unknown quality before this season commenced but he has shot into the limelight, becoming the second top tier player to score a hat trick so far this season only after Gorilla FC striker Onesme Twizerimana.

Habimana scored all three goals as Rutsiro thrashed Mukura VS 3-0 at Umuganda Stadium on Sunday, November.

Now leading the scoring charts with 5 goals from 10 games, Habimana was an unknown figure in the recent months but he could be knocking to Amavubi doors seeking selection ahead of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers against South Sudan in December, if he keeps his goal scoring form.

Unstoppable Rayon!

Sunday's 2-0 win over Gorilla FC was Rayon Sports' seventh win in a row. The question now remains: Who will stop Robertinho's side?

Gorilla FC churned out impressive results including 3-1 win over Mukura and held Police and APR FC 0-0 and 1-1 draws before the latter lost the tie through forfeit.

They have so far played some beautiful football but, on Sunday at Kigali Pele Stadium, they were outplayed and stripped of their terror by Rayon Sports who beat them 2-0.

With such a commanding performance, Robertinho's charges have shown that they are real title contenders as they are unbeaten after 9 matches.

The Blues will take on Vision FC on December 1 before locking horns with fierce rivals APR FC on December 7 at Amahoro Stadium.

Rayon have conceded on two goal in their last nine game while shot stopper khadime Ndiaye has kept seven clean sheets. The statistics speak volumes and Robertinho mission on the club far from finished as he looks to give them the title they last won five years ago when he was in charge during the final season of his first spell.

Under fire Haringingo's job on the line

The next coaching casualty in the Rwanda Premier League could be Bugesera FC head coach Francis Haringingo.

The Burundian has won just once, drawn 5 and lost 3 in 9 games so far this season. Bugesera FC's form has been unimpressive this season and Haringingo is struggling to fix the puzzle sooner before his employers get tired.

Things went from bad to worse over the weekend when equally struggling Vision FC beat them 2-1 on their own ground in Nyamata.

The fans have already called for the sacking of the coach and Times Sport understands that his next game against APR FC could be his last chance to save his job.

Kiyovu break the curse

The smile was evident on Kiyovu fans' faces after their side beat Etincelles FC 2-1 at Kigali Pele Stadium on Friday.

The win saw them bring their seven-game winless streak to and end...and this could be just the beginning for the Mumena-based side after a number of its former administrators pledged to support players and the club to overcome its financial hurdles.

One thing is for sure...Kiyovu are back!

APR's attack needs to step up

It took defensive midfielder Frodouard Mugiraneza to net the winner as APR edged a resilient Muhazi United side on Saturday at Kigali Pele Stadium.

Nigerian striker Victor Mbaoma finished the 2023/24 season as the joint top scorer with 15 goals, but, strange as it may seem, he has failed to find the back of the net in the 6 games his team has played while new boy Mamadou Sy's only two goals came from the spot.

The APR midfield has been performing well; they do their work and supply plenty of balls to attackers who are, contrary, struggling in front of goal.

Whether it's a psychological problem or a lack of confidence, the technical team must address it and get the strikers scoring before the league title slips through their hands.